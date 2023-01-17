Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Longview Shopping Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries. Police said a call came in regarding a shooting...
KCTV 5
Shooting at Elite Funeral Home leaves three people injured
Meet Dr. Amy Patel, the Chiefs’ nominee for NFL Fan of the Year. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist, medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital in Missouri and an assistant professor at UMKC. 1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in...
KCTV 5
Shooting after funeral ceremony leaves critically injures one, 2 others wounded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide in Ruskin Heights neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday morning. It took place just after 10:30 a.m. at a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue. That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several...
KCTV 5
Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate Tuesday afternoon homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The death of a man Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, is being investigated as a homicide. According to Captain Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Montgall at 3 p.m. on a “keep the peace call regarding found property” that involved a vehicle.
KCTV 5
31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
Kansas City police investigating shooting death of man Tuesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, homicide detectives are looking for the killer of a 24-year-old man found shot in a car at an apartment complex.
KCTV 5
AMBER Alert canceled: Police locate missing 8-month-old girl, look for suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house. During an afternoon press conference, the police department said the missing and endangered child had been found safe. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.
Kansas City, Kansas police seek tips in 2020 deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking information in the 2020 deadly shooting of Enice Fuel near North 10th Street and Orville Avenue.
KCTV 5
Mission police take 1 into custody following standoff
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken into custody following a standoff in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Mission police say they went to the 5700 block of Woodson just after 3 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and determined...
KCTV 5
Update: KCPD investigating fatal shooting outside apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening. The KCPD said they were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd St. at about 6:10 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. While they were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0