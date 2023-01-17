Read full article on original website
Recipients announced for 2023 Governor’s Awards for the Arts
The reception and ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
From Central Dakota Humane Society volunteer dog walker to published author
MANDAN, N.D. — Beverly Everett has spent most of her life pursuing music. She’s a professional musician, the director of symphony orchestras in both Bismarck and Bemidji, Minn., a professor at the University of Mary and an organist at Corpus Christi church. She’s also a volunteer dog walker...
In Mandan – Meet A True Hero – As Brave As You Can Possibly Be
When I say "Hero", what's the first image that pops into your head?. There are many in my book -men and women who have served and are still serving our country. Police officers walk out their front door to the unknown, with the sole purpose of keeping us safe - First responders who show up on the scene with the sole purpose of keeping someone alive. I can go on and on, the list is long. This morning I had the privilege of talking on the phone to a man in Mandan who risked his own life for others and didn't hesitate one second.
KFYR-TV
We love our popcorn!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There may not be a more iconic duo than a movie and popcorn, and American’s certainly agree. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, on average, every man, woman, and child eats about 43 quarts of popcorn each year. The Grand Theater in Bismarck says they serve up several pounds of corn every week.
KFYR-TV
Pat Beckman named principal of new Lakewood Elementary in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School District has hired a principal for the new Lakewood Elementary School, which will open in August. Pat Beckman has worked in the district for eight years and says he’s looking forward to the new responsibility and continuing his career with MPS. “I’m...
KFYR-TV
Embracing winter: Bismarck man creates ice sculptures in his front yard
BISMARCK, N.D. – Spring is still a couple of months away, and while we patiently wait for warmer weather, one Bismarck man has found a way to make people smile, even on the coldest winter days. And the good news: he’s not done yet. Dean Ficek didn’t plan...
In Bismarck – If You Blinked An Eye And Missed It, Check It Out!
This is the amazing thing about progress, and I know that some people don't think Bismark and Mandan need it... ...but it seemed like forever that the empty parking lot which was almost across the street from Cash Wise on Expressway was always destined to be empty. It seemed like just yesterday that I drove over there and took a couple of pics - wondering IF Bismarck did want to fill that loneliness, what would be the best fit for all of us?
Mandan elementary principal heading on a mission trip to Guatemala
Mandan, ND (KXNET) — A school principal in Mandan may be a little difficult to get ahold of over the next couple weeks, because he’s heading out of the country on a mission trip. Dave Steckler, who’s the principal at Red Trail Elementary in Mandan, is packing up to fly to Guatemala, where he and […]
KFYR-TV
Mandan Public Works continues to clear the city of snow
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been more than a month since a winter storm dropped 18 inches of snow on the area. Public Works in Mandan is continuing to dig out the city but how much does moving all that snow cost?. The amount of snow received throughout a...
North Dakota Health Department requesting $55M for new lab
During the last session, lawmakers approved $15 million for a new lab, which would cost around $70 million to build.
A Bismarck Mandan Best Kept Secret Is For Sale
Hankering some delicious homemade comfort food? How about a desire to own a business with an already faithful customer base? A customer base that has kept the owners over the years "in business". After serving Mandan for 77 years, Ohm's Café is for sale. This quaint location has embodied...
New North Dakota legislator writes up bill defining ‘milk’
His definition says milk specifically comes from a 'healthy four-legged hooved animal', including cows and goats.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
KFYR-TV
Burleigh County Commission rejects joint city committee
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week the Bismarck City Commission approved a proposal to create a joint Bismarck City and Burleigh County committee. The draft was sent to the Burleigh County Commission on Wednesday evening. Commissioner Brian Bitner stated that there is a provision that already exists to bring transparency...
keyzradio.com
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
Gas Prices Rapidly Rising Across Bismarck and North Dakota
If you happened to fill up recently or noticed a gas price sign while driving today, you probably noticed gas is up ANOTHER 10 cents in Bismarck and Mandan. The current price for a gallon of gas is now $3.29 a gallon. All I can do is shake my head...
