Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
kezi.com
Cost of eggs impacting both local bakeries and consumers
EUGENE, Ore. – What used to cost a little more than $30 for a week's supply of eggs has gone up significantly. Those rising costs are putting local bakery owners in a stressful position. Jim Evangelista helps run the bakery at the Reality Kitchen, a local nonprofit, on River Road.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kqennewsradio.com
ODR EUGENE OFFICE SET FOR TEMPORARY CLOSURE
The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Eugene regional office at 1600 Valley River Drive, Suite 310, will be closed from January 23rd through February 3rd, due to construction to enhance the safety and security of the customer service area. An ODR release said a secure drop box will be available...
kezi.com
EWEB to negotiate with City of Eugene for sale of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board has announced that it will focus its negotiations to sell its former riverfront property to the City of Eugene, just one week after the Eugene School District 4J announced its intention to bid for the property. EWEB says it will be...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
hh-today.com
City: Cutting trees to save the sidewalks
The Albany neighborhood between Periwinkle Elementary School and Waverly Drive is about to lose its mature street trees. At least one homeowner wishes the city would leave the trees be. Joyce Thompson Graham lives in the neighborhood and sent me an email about the planned tree felling, and on Monday...
kezi.com
Model trains bustle about Valley River Center for food drive
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Valley River Center is decked out with scenes of bustling model trains for the next few days, as local model railroad clubs have brought their skills and trains to bring awareness to a food drive. The trains and dioramas are set up throughout the Valley River...
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board gives the rundown on its plan for the future
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene’s power consumption needs are expected to increase in the near future as more people switch to electric vehicles for transportation and electric heat pumps to warm their homes. With increasing demand comes increasing need for power production. Fortunately, the Eugene Water and...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
kezi.com
Eugene police get new speeding enforcement gear
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says with dry weather comes drivers emboldened to blow past the speed limit on major roads. Fortunately, the police have some new gear to help them catch speeders. According to EPD, in the week of January 16 they’ve issued numerous citations to drivers going...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
kqennewsradio.com
4 TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING IN DUCK POND AREA
4 transients were cited in 2 littering incidents in the Duck Pond area, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:40 a.m. a 47-year old woman and a 52-year old man were contacted in their camp between Newton Creek and Garden Valley near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report described the camp as “immense” and is connected to numerous trees in the area. There were multiple shopping carts full of trash surrounding the camp and trash was scattered on the ground as well. Both were cited and released. They were issued trash bags and instructed to clean up their mess and to return the shopping carts to where they belong.
KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
kezi.com
Dungeness crab arrive in Eugene days after crabbing season opens
EUGENE, Ore. -- Days after crabbing season opened off the Oregon coast, delicious Dungeness crab have arrived at markets in Eugene. The prized first catch of crab arrived at Fisherman’s Market in Eugene Tuesday night from Newport, and was quickly put up for sale. When they say “from boat to plate,” they really mean it – owner Ryan Rogers himself drives to Newport to pick up the crab from the docks. He says it’s because of longtime relationships with local fishers that Fisherman’s market is among the first to make the crabs available.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR CARELESS DRIVING FOLLOWING WRECK
A Winston woman was cited for careless driving following a vehicle wreck Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:20 a.m. officers responded to the accident at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Rice Avenue. The 18-year old driver said she was traveling north on Stephens and fell asleep. The sedan left the roadway and struck a light pole on the sidewalk. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and had to be towed. Pacific Power was notified so they could deal with the pole’s damage.
kcfmradio.com
Old Town Break-in; Green Building; Mapleton School Board; Crab Delay
Old Town Break-in Brazen thieves hit a local business in Old Town on late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. When Tracy Foster arrived to work Sunday morning to open her mother-in-law’s shop Books and Bears in Old Town she knew right away there was a problem. “There was...
Comments / 0