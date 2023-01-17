Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
wrestlingnews365.com
Mickie James Says If She Had Knew What Her wrestling Career Would Look Like Now, She Would Have Done Things Differently
It is hard to find a thing Mickie James hasn’t accomplished when it comes to professional wrestling. In 1999, James began her professional wrestling career as an independent wrestler, but she won championship gold across the board — including in smaller promotions like Ultimate Championship Wrestling, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, and Premier Wrestling Federation.
iheart.com
Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe
New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe, other driver killed in Del. head-on crash; daughters critically injured
ROH tag team champion Jay Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware.
PennLive.com
ROH wrestling star Jay Briscoe has died. Here’s what we know
Professional wrestling superstar Jay Briscoe died Tuesday. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced his passing on Twitter. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan wrote. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin.”
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler
On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Ring Of Honor Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead At 38
Briscoe was a former two-time ROH World champion and in his thirteenth reign as a ROH World Tag Team champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing
The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Comments / 3