Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Mickie James Says If She Had Knew What Her wrestling Career Would Look Like Now, She Would Have Done Things Differently

It is hard to find a thing Mickie James hasn’t accomplished when it comes to professional wrestling. In 1999, James began her professional wrestling career as an independent wrestler, but she won championship gold across the board — including in smaller promotions like Ultimate Championship Wrestling, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, and Premier Wrestling Federation.
Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe

New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
ROH wrestling star Jay Briscoe has died. Here’s what we know

Professional wrestling superstar Jay Briscoe died Tuesday. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced his passing on Twitter. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan wrote. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin.”
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38

Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler

On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done

Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)

As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion

Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing

The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.

