Montgomery, AL

UL Monroe takes on Troy, looks for 4th straight road win

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits the road against Troy aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Trojans have gone 6-2 in home games. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per...
TROY, AL

