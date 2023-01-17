Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 300 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record
LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Though that wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.
JJ Redick gets passed again on all-time list
JJ Redick finished his legendary four-year Duke basketball career (2002-06) with 457 makes from 3-point land. At the time, that mark from the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, who went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA after becoming the all-time scoring leader (2,769 points) for the Blue Devils, was the NCAA ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
CBS Sports
NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February
We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Warriors trade rumors: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody likely staying put at deadline
It's the story that will never end: Will the Golden State Warriors eventually dump this two-timeline strategy and go all in to prioritize a run at another championship? Everyone said they needed to cash in their assets last season, but they didn't, and they still won it all. Can they do it again this year?
CBS Sports
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team via trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Marquette exceeding expectations once again in Year 2 under Shaka Smart
Shaka Smart overachieved relative to preseason projections in his first season at Marquette, finishing exactly four spots better than expected in the Big East standings while making the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Then, he lost three of his top four scorers. Consequently, Marquette was picked ninth (for the second straight year)...
CBS Sports
Padres' Sean Poppen: Outrighted to Triple-A
Poppen cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso. After being claimed off waivers from Arizona in December, Poppen is now set to begin 2023 in the minors. The 28-year-old reliever split time between the major and minor leagues last season, but will likely need to improve upon his Triple-A stats (4.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP) in order get back into the Padres' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off with another triple-double
Jokic posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over Minnesota. Incredibly, Jokic has rattled off six consecutive triple-double performances, and although his competition during the run has been soft, the feat is impressive nonetheless. Jokic's dime-dropping ability is the key to achieving the milestone, and the All-Star has recorded double-digit assist totals in 21 games this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota this past weekend. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, Hodgins doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark in the postseason opener, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catcher. Over the Giants' past six games, Hodgins has totaled 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores.
