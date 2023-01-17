Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 300 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record
LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Though that wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.
Mississippi State, Florida relying on defense ahead of SEC tilt
Reeling Mississippi State will look to get its season back on track when its hosts Florida on Saturday in Starkville,
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game will not be played Saturday due to Wildcats' health and safety issues
Northwestern will miss a second consecutive Big Ten game on Saturday because the program is still in COVID health and safety protocols, the school announced Thursday night. Northwestern also could not play Wednesday vs. Iowa due to the illness on the Wildcats. The program entered protocols earlier in the week...
Gonzaga's 76-game home winning streak snapped in shocking upset by Loyola Marymount
The biggest shocker of the week — if not longer — in college basketball transpired in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night when Loyola Marymount upset No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 at The Kennel. An upset of this magnitude means streaks and droughts galore got detonated in Spokane, Washington.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 6-12; Siena 12-6 After a two-game homestand, the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will be on the road. Mount St. Mary's and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at MVP Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
VCU vs. Richmond odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven computer model
The VCU Rams will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Richmond Spiders on Friday night. VCU is coming off one of its most dominant performances of the season, cruising to an 83-55 win against UMass on Tuesday. Richmond bounced back from a loss at St. Bonaventure with a 64-57 win against Rhode Island earlier this week.
Tyler Hansbrough denies dismissing John Wall on recruiting visit to North Carolina
Two of the biggest college basketball stars in recent history are beefing over differing accounts of what happened on the recruiting trail. Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has accused North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough of dismissing him on a recruiting visit, but Hansbrough has since refuted that version of events.
Bronny James recruitment: Three finalists emerge as LeBron James' son narrows down college list, per report
The long and winding recruitment process of Bronny James appears to be slowly working its way to an end. Bronny, the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James and a top-40 prospect in the 2023 class, has apparently narrowed down his list of finalists to Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to the LA Times. The report also states the younger James is expected to make a final decision upon the conclusion of his Sierra Canyon High School senior season.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off with another triple-double
Jokic posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over Minnesota. Incredibly, Jokic has rattled off six consecutive triple-double performances, and although his competition during the run has been soft, the feat is impressive nonetheless. Jokic's dime-dropping ability is the key to achieving the milestone, and the All-Star has recorded double-digit assist totals in 21 games this season.
