FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
yonkerstimes.com
Fired Westchester Librarian Picketing for Justice-“It May Be Legal, but Is It Moral, Ethical?”
Visitors to the Scarsdale Public Library may have noticed someone picketing outside with a sign that reads “Heartless Treatment of Library Staff.” That person is Robin Stettnisch, pictured left,who worked as a librarian since 1989. In 2017, the library was preparing to close for a $21,000,000 expansion. Yet...
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Celebrates Birthday of Mount Vernon Centenarian Rosalie Cream
Westchester County Executive George Latimer returned to his Mount Vernon hometown to celebrate and recognize the 107th birthday of Rosalie Cream, who is the eldest resident of Wartburg Nursing Home. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “I am moved to be able to join Mrs. Cream along with so many...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Yonkers Breaks Ground on Trevor Park Reno.
YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano along with the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation last Wednesday broke ground on the first of three phases of renovations planned for Trevor Park, located on Ravine Avenue. Renovations for the 25-acre park include the installation of new basketball courts, new...
hamlethub.com
Free Programs for Yonkers Youth
When it comes to support programs for Yonkers youth, the Y.O has a long list of services and activities. The Yonkers Police Department offers programs in policing, life guidance, juvenile court, reading, and even has it's own youth ice hockey league. Click on the link to find out what is available and how to enroll. https://www.yonkersny.gov/live/public-safety/police-department/community-outreach.
Update: Man In 'Grave' Condition After Apartment Blaze In Westchester County
Two residents were hospitalized after a fast-moving fire tore through a Westchester County apartment building, leaving one man critically injured. Earlier Report - 2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: DevelopingThe fire started on Thursday, Jan. 19 arou…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Search for missing airplane continues in Westchester
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – First responders in Westchester are still looking for a single-engine plane that went missing near the Westchester Country Airport on Thursday evening. FAA air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the aircraft near the county airport on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The single-engine aircraft was traveling to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from New York when it went missing and was not visible on radar.
NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker
The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
yonkerstimes.com
Beware of New Car Tap Accident Scam
A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Seeks Vietnam Veterans for Recognition Ceremony
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is planning to hold a recognition ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans from any branch of military service who were on active duty during the Vietnam War (1961-1975). In order to assist the Lt. Governor in compiling a list, the Town is requesting any veteran, no matter...
Police: Juveniles damaged 16 vehicles in Westchester County
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.
Yonkers PD awarded $500,000 for after school intervention for at-risk youth
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state awarded the money to Yonkers and two other departments because of their ongoing efforts to work with kids.
'Unusual' Death Of Elderly Westchester Man Investigated By Police
An investigation was launched into the death of an elderly Westchester County man after police discovered "unusual circumstances" related to his passing, authorities said.On Tuesday, Jan. 17, just before 11 p.m., police in Mount Vernon responded to 126 Franklin Ave. after they received a report of …
yonkerstimes.com
2005 Cold Case Murder of Yonkers Woman Solved with DNA
FLORIDA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO 2005 MURDER OF ANGEL SERBAY. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that a Florida man pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree for the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay, and has been promised a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24, 2023.
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the Everbridge platform
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Director Matthew Cassavechia to remind residents to sign up for the Danbury ALERT communications platform. Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the...
hamlethub.com
Westport resident named Connecticut Collegiate Poet
Western Connecticut State University Professional Writing student Isabella Bullock recently was named one of five Connecticut Collegiate Poets by the Connecticut Poetry Circuit for 2022-23. As a result of this honor, the Westport resident will travel the state participating in poetry readings and events. After graduating from Staples High School,...
