Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Truly a Moveable Feast at Le BilboquetSteven DoyleDallas, TX
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
Meet Bear, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) Meet Bear! This sweet guy is 110-pounds of straight up love! He loves people of all sizes and has a special place in his heart for the littlest people. Bear has been an outside dog most of his life, but he is quickly learning house...
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Shopping guide: 18 new retailers in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
There are many places to shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Here is a list of retailers that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. The Little Gym and Snapology. 5801 Long Prairie Road,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program With Salon Brand in Nation
Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons. During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.
starlocalmedia.com
McAfee announces regional location at The Star in Frisco
McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has announced that it will have a new regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas. McAfee will occupy facilities located at The Star in Frisco starting mid-2023. As the latest corporate addition to Frisco, McAfee is committed to partnering with the community, local students and local tech start-ups to expand awareness around STEM through programs such as McAfee’s Online Safety Program for Kids, which aims to educate children about online protection and inspire children to pursue a career in STEM and cybersecurity.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
Tickets on sale now for Rockwall-Heath Fine Arts ‘Beauty & the Beast’
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2023) Tickets are now on sale to the public for Rockwall-Heath High School Fine Arts Department’s Spring Production of Beauty & the Beast, January 26-28, with a special bonus Meet and Greet with the characters on January 28 at 12:30. Beauty & the Beast will come...
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
In a galaxy not so far away…Yoda made her debut
Wylie, TX, January 17, 2023 – In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Educational Center is excited to announce the arrival of Yoda, the Cheetah. Yoda, is retired from the Species Survival Plan (SSP) program. SSP is a cooperative animal management program started in 1981 by the Association of Zoos and...
Rockwall County Aggie Moms 2022 award scholarships to returning Texas A&M students
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 17, 2023) At the Rockwall County Aggie Moms January meeting they awarded the annual returning student scholarships for 2022. To be eligible for this scholarship the applicant must have completed over 60 hours at either Texas A&M-College Station or Texas A&M- Galveston campuses. Mom must be an Aggie Mom member and the student must maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA.
luxury-houses.net
Seeking For $4.3 Million, This Custom Built Modern Home in Dallas Texas Is An Entertainer’s Dream With Waterfront And Beautifully Maintained Landscape
12464 Breckenridge Dr Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 12464 Breckenridge Dr, Dallas, Texas sits on over 9.700 square feet of land plot with waterfront and beautifully maintained landscape with full amenities, bringing the dream life for the owner. This Home in Dallas offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.768 square feet of living space. To know more about 12464 Breckenridge Dr, please contact Forrest Gregg (Phone: 214 814 8100) and Richard Pratt (Phone: 617 862 8482) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
TxDOT Update: Work begins on second work zone of I-30 between Dalrock and SH205
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2022) The I-30 work zone over Lake Ray Hubbard is expanding, as a second improvement project gets underway in the corridor. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time to help traffic safely navigate through these adjacent work zones. A $334 million project to...
Rockwall ISD Board Trustee Amy Hilton announces she will seek re-election for Place 6
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2023) Rockwall ISD Board Trustee Amy Hilton announced that she will seek re-election for Place 6 in the May 6th election. Mrs. Hilton, who was first elected in 2020, currently serves as board Vice-President. In 2021, Mrs. Hilton was appointed as a board representative to the...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
