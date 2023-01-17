ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Meet Bear, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) Meet Bear! This sweet guy is 110-pounds of straight up love! He loves people of all sizes and has a special place in his heart for the littlest people. Bear has been an outside dog most of his life, but he is quickly learning house...
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program With Salon Brand in Nation

Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons. During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McAfee announces regional location at The Star in Frisco

McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has announced that it will have a new regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas. McAfee will occupy facilities located at The Star in Frisco starting mid-2023. As the latest corporate addition to Frisco, McAfee is committed to partnering with the community, local students and local tech start-ups to expand awareness around STEM through programs such as McAfee’s Online Safety Program for Kids, which aims to educate children about online protection and inspire children to pursue a career in STEM and cybersecurity.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

In a galaxy not so far away…Yoda made her debut

Wylie, TX, January 17, 2023 – In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Educational Center is excited to announce the arrival of Yoda, the Cheetah. Yoda, is retired from the Species Survival Plan (SSP) program. SSP is a cooperative animal management program started in 1981 by the Association of Zoos and...
WYLIE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County Aggie Moms 2022 award scholarships to returning Texas A&M students

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 17, 2023) At the Rockwall County Aggie Moms January meeting they awarded the annual returning student scholarships for 2022. To be eligible for this scholarship the applicant must have completed over 60 hours at either Texas A&M-College Station or Texas A&M- Galveston campuses. Mom must be an Aggie Mom member and the student must maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Seeking For $4.3 Million, This Custom Built Modern Home in Dallas Texas Is An Entertainer’s Dream With Waterfront And Beautifully Maintained Landscape

12464 Breckenridge Dr Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 12464 Breckenridge Dr, Dallas, Texas sits on over 9.700 square feet of land plot with waterfront and beautifully maintained landscape with full amenities, bringing the dream life for the owner. This Home in Dallas offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.768 square feet of living space. To know more about 12464 Breckenridge Dr, please contact Forrest Gregg (Phone: 214 814 8100) and Richard Pratt (Phone: 617 862 8482) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson

Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

