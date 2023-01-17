Read full article on original website
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
South Alabama football assistant coach Dwike Wilson headed to Southern Miss
South Alabama cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson has been hired for a similar position at Sun Belt Conference rival Southern Miss, it was announced Friday. Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, where he was also recruiting coordinator. He came to Mobile with head coach Kane Wommack from Indiana, where he worked as director of player personnel for two seasons.
WLBT
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in Jackson after suffering a head injury. Tuesday night’s game between Franklin County and Jefferson County was nearly two minutes from the final whistle until disaster struck for senior forward, Zyre Smith. Smith, fighting...
WTOK-TV
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak
Jackson State head basketball coach Tomekia Reed has some words of wisdom for those who want to coach HBCUs. The post Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mobile tied for 1st with Jackson, Miss. for Shortest Life Expectancy in nation: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. More News from WRBL The report claims that Jackson, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and […]
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be of missing Alabama man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith said a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5 is most likely that of Richard Stephen Gilpin, a missing Grove Hill man who was reported missing […]
WLBT
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - You too could one day live the Coach Prime lifestyle! But it will cost you. Deion Sanders’ old Mississippi living quarters is now on the market and has a Prime Time price tag of $1,500,000. The Canton estate boasts 5,346-square-feet and the property includes over...
WAPT
2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
WTOK-TV
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
Neshoba Democrat
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake
Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
