ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama football assistant coach Dwike Wilson headed to Southern Miss

South Alabama cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson has been hired for a similar position at Sun Belt Conference rival Southern Miss, it was announced Friday. Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, where he was also recruiting coordinator. He came to Mobile with head coach Kane Wommack from Indiana, where he worked as director of player personnel for two seasons.
MOBILE, AL
WTOK-TV

MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Checkpoint results in drug arrest

A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake

Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy