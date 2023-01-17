ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
MANOR, TX
Concerns raised over group's Austin police oversight petition

AUSTIN, Texas - Police reform advocates with nonprofit Equity Action believe the group, VOPA or Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability, is misleading voters. Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis previously shared a video to FOX 7 of canvassers falsely identifying themselves as Equity Action canvassers. However, Ellis knew that wasn't...
AUSTIN, TX
TxDOT, Samsung, Williamson County break ground on CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project

TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Williamson County and Samsung are celebrating the groundbreaking for a road widening. Officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 974 Improvement Project, which includes work at the intersection of the two roads that will widen both roads. The intersection is located near the new Samsung plant being built in Taylor.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Over 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs seized in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a man in connection to several drugs found in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 18, officers discovered over 3,000 pills of fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, and other drugs. Salvador Sanches-Aguirre was arrested by APD on an outstanding arrest...
AUSTIN, TX

