TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Williamson County and Samsung are celebrating the groundbreaking for a road widening. Officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 974 Improvement Project, which includes work at the intersection of the two roads that will widen both roads. The intersection is located near the new Samsung plant being built in Taylor.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO