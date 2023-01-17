Read full article on original website
Unconstitutional trespass law scrubbed as suspect new measures advance
CHEYENNE—Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) offered “a word to the wise” as she presented the history of a costly, court-stricken trespass statute her lawmaking forebears OK’d nearly a decade ago. Nethercott, a practicing attorney, was testifying on Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee she formerly chaired when...
Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House
Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House. House Bill 74 – Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed with $6 million, a new account to fund the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for related infrastructure projects. The House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee on Tuesday advanced the bill with amendments.
Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle
A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
2022 photography: Train tableau, Trump tour and candid critters
A visit from former President Donald Trump and a high-profile political take-down. Floods, and elsewhere, drought. Wyoming’s frozen landscapes, intrepid rail lines, spectacular skies and many animals. In 2022, WyoFile’s photographers captured political passions and intra-party divisions, the state’s idiosyncratic characters, its natural wonders and the players behind the...
Postpartum Medicaid extension bill inches forward
A bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage cleared its first legislative hurdle of the 2023 general session on Friday — by a single vote. After giving birth, eligible mothers are currently covered by Medicaid for two months. House Bill 4 – Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage would extend that coverage to a year. The House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 5-4 to send the legislation to the floor for further consideration.
Feds eye $20M for embattled dam as public demands answers
SARATOGA—The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will likely request funding “in the over-$20-million range” to help finance a controversial dam proposed for the Little Snake River drainage, a federal official said last week. The revelation emerged from a long-awaited series of public meetings in Craig, Colorado, Baggs...
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of...
Economic revitalization gets multipronged legislative treatment
Lawmakers will soon decide the fate of several bills intended to stimulate downtown revitalizations and economic growth in Wyoming. “Economic development is a long game,” Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) said. “It’s a lot of baby steps to get to that bigger impact.” Sherwood, who runs Laramie Main Street Alliance, will bring a pair of complementary bills to incentivize improving neglected or abandoned commercial buildings.
Critics: Wind project adds to ‘industrialization’ of rural Wyoming
Federal officials are weighing public comments on a proposed wind energy project that would add to an expanding crop of turbines in south-central Wyoming. Though the 79-turbine Two Rivers project is relatively small compared to other wind projects in the works, some worry about mounting, cumulative threats to wildlife and what critics describe as the industrialization of otherwise quaint agricultural land and pristine wildlife habitat.
Home visits for at-risk babies, families get a funding bump
Bipartisan federal legislation to increase funding for home-visiting programs that serve hundreds of Wyoming families became law Thursday when President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 billion federal spending package. Home visits involve professionals making house-calls on expectant families and those with newborns to provide support, advice and health checkups. The...
Feds set deadline for West Fork Dam comments
Federal authorities have set a Feb. 13 deadline for comments on a proposal to build a 264-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County. The proposed West Fork Dam and reservoir would impound 6,500 acre-feet of irrigation storage in the Little Snake River Valley and parts of Colorado. Another 1,500 acre-feet would maintain a “minimum bypass flow” into Battle Creek and the Little Snake, Yampa, Green and Colorado Rivers downstream.
Teacher retention task force seeks members
In the latest offshoot of an effort to improve Wyoming’s ability to attract and retain teachers, education officials are seeking members for a task force. The group will develop recommendations for state policymakers and district-level staff aimed at addressing a statewide teacher shortage. The Wyoming Department of Education and...
Plans for 264-foot dam above Little Snake River spur conflict
As officials this week outline plans for a 264-foot-high concrete dam proposed for a wooded canyon in the Medicine Bow National Forest, irrigators and critics remain divided over the project’s benefits and impacts. The two sides disagree whether the estimated $80-million structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir are pork or progress, boon or bane.
