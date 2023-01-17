Read full article on original website
Snow is like money falling from the sky
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know college is expensive these days. A lot of students struggle to find the money to pay for it. A young Sioux Falls man has found a way to pay for his latest semester of tuition, one snowflake at a time. Every...
‘Ready for spring’: People clean up after snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a fresh coating of snow in south central and southeastern KELOLAND. The snowblowers were buzzing and the shovels were busy once Thursday as people cleaned up from the latest snowfall. Kevin and Marlyce Kelly tackled the job as a team. “It goes...
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
Storm system pulling away today; Quieter weekend ahead
Crews are busy moving snow this morning in the Sioux Falls area. This short video clip was taken from our Harrisburg LIVE CAM around 6am. The snow moved in last evening and came down heavy at times. Snow reports are generally 3-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Heavier numbers are...
Snow ahead for southern KELOLAND; Near normal temperatures
Another major winter storm is moving into the plains today. Much of this storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but we’ll be watching the northern edge carefully the next 24 hours. Here are the latest winter weather headlines. Most of the winter storm warning areas are south...
Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
KELOLAND dealing with blowing snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape. Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.
More snow on the way; Good Samaritan downsizing; Slick roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In Sioux Falls, local leaders and community members gathered to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s service and what it means for communities today.
Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday. There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served. To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Wintry mix today; Heavier snow southern KELOLAND Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 16
With temperatures bouncing around the freezing mark across KELOLAND, we expect a light mix of wintry weather to continue today across KELOLAND. We’ve also had a little fog thanks to those low clouds. We expect to see a continued mix of light rain, sleet or freezing rain eventually changing to light snow as we go through the evening and nighttime hours. Winter weather advisories remain in effect.
Egg prices affecting local restaurant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
After heated discussion, what’s next for 6th Street bridge downtown?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls had the attention of city councilors Tuesday night as they voted to award a bid that is nearly double the original estimate. In a 6-2 vote, the council voted to approve a lone $21.8 million bid from...
