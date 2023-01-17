Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
WJLA
Study shows where DC area families can find the lowest grocery prices
WASHINGTON (7News) — It doesn’t take a study for people to know grocery prices have gone up. But a new study does shed light on where shoppers can get the lowest prices in the Washington, D.C. area. 7News On Your Side’s Lindsey Mastis spoke with the Executive Editor...
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
WJLA
Survey breaks down who is using the new Dulles Metro station, and how often
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just over two months after a brand new Metro station opened at Dulles Airport, it appears more people from D.C. are using it than Virginia residents, and more people are using it after landing than to try to catch a flight at Dulles. The Metropolitan...
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WTOP
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
NBC Washington
Lunar New Year 2023: Celebrate Year of the Rabbit in DC, Maryland, Virginia
The Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, and it's also celebrated South Korea, Vietnam and far beyond — including in the D.C. area. From restaurant specials to...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
GREG GUTFELD: If you live in Washington, D.C., then you're screwed
Greg Gutfeld reacted to the District of Columbia City Council voting to push through revisions of the district's criminal code that will soften penalties on violent crimes on "Gutfeld!"
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
Teens gather to tackle youth violence in DC
WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Teenagers are among the groups of people upset by the recent wave of youth violence across the District. They and adults filled the Thurgood Marshall Center Wednesday night for the annual Youth Summit, discussing topics of concern to them. A lot of that centered around shootings that had taken place […]
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
D.C. AG Fines Assisted-Living Facilities Owners $1.5M for Wage Theft
The former owners of six assisted living facilities in the District will pay over $1.5 million for failing to fully pay their front-line health care workers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the D.C. attorney general's office said Tuesday. The post D.C. AG Fines Assisted-Living Facilities Owners $1.5M for Wage Theft appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
After the blast: 3 families devastated by Montgomery Co. condo blast share struggle to pick up the pieces
On Nov. 16, an explosion and fire ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, destroying two buildings and damaging two others — and leaving many families without a place to live. Now, two months later, several families are revealing the struggles they’ve faced trying to keep a...
