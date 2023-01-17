Read full article on original website
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions
AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data
Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Technology Is Needed to Tackle Fraud and Safeguard Incoming Revenue
In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.
Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub
A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
Impel Raises $104M to Help Car Dealers Improve Digital Engagement
Impel has raised $104 million to grow its digital engagement software for automotive manufacturers, dealers and third-party marketplaces. The company will use the new capital to develop new products and pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to meet the auto industry’s demand for automation and digital technology solutions, Impel said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Streaming Platforms Leverage Mobile Payments to Entice MENA Customers
Streaming platforms are embracing mobile payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Around the world, localizing payment methods is key for streaming platforms that don’t want to exclude potential customers. For example, Netflix has sought to broaden the range of alternative payment methods it accepts to include UPI in India and the GoPay digital wallet in Indonesia.
CFOs See Savings in Item-Level Data as Corporate Belt-Tightening Continues
Non-payroll expenses are a drain on finance teams’ time and energy. Gathering, collecting and reconciling expenses are often laden with paper-based processes, chasing down receipts detailing what employees paid, determining whether they adhered to company policy — and weeks or months after the fact, finding places where costs could have been controlled more efficiently.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’
Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Auto-Renewal Warnings Drive More Subscription Firms to Data-Based LTV Strategies
Subscription businesses must do a better job of locking in loyalty and rely less on tactics like auto-renewals that regulators dislike. This, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a stern warning to subscription merchants in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that opened with a swipe at “dark patterns and other tricks used by companies to confuse and deceive consumers enrolled in subscription services.”
Innovation and Trust Increase Appeal of Traditional Banks for Investors
For the world’s largest, most established banks, digitization is not a destination. Rather, it is an ongoing, dynamic process of change and innovation that must adapt to the latest technologies, customer needs and economic trends. And while the digital transformation of retail banking may be focused on enhancing the...
FTX Revival News Lifts Token and Adds Millions to Coffers
As FTX mulls a return to operations, its FTT token stash is growing more valuable. This, as the CEO tasked with steering the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange through its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, announced yesterday (Jan. 19) that FTX is exploring a return to crypto trading operations, per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
85% of CFOs Are Prioritizing Fraud Controls for Incoming Payments
New PYMNTS data shows that businesses’ accounts receivable operations have been underfunded for fraud prevention. Compared to their accounts payable counterparts, the investment deficit has created a gap — and risk — that needs to be closed. This, according to findings in “The Overlooked Importance Of Securing...
From Fundraises to Partnerships, BNPL for Business Is on the Move
A spate of funding rounds and partnerships herald a banner year for bringing buy now, pay later (BNPL) to B2B payments. The global momentum is underscored by headlines seen over the past few days. As PYMNTS reported last week, B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series...
‘Massive’ B2B Marketplace Growth Spurs New BNPL for Business Pairing
Hokodo and Lemonway have partnered to help B2B marketplaces in Europe offer trade credit online. The collaboration on B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) will bring together Hokodo’s ability to evaluate a business’ buying power in real time and Lemonway’s services for reconciling payments and helping platforms with payment regulations compliance, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’
Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
Better Innovation Tempts 27% of Members to Ditch Credit Unions
Loyalty’s a fickle thing, and credit union members’ allegiances may be tested over innovation. The latest edition of joint research between PYMNTS and PSCU, as detailed in the Credit Union Innovation playbook, shows that technological advances are a key competitive advantage for forward-thinking FIs. But the subhead of...
