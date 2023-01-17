Read full article on original website
Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents
The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy dies by suicide at Santa Clarita bar
A deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar. The department confirmed Friday morning that overnight, a deputy from the Century Station shot himself at Mabel’s Roadhouse, located at 26328 Bouquet Canyon Road. The Santa Clarita Valley signal reported that the shooting occurred before 2 a.m. […]
Rapper files $10 million claim after Los Angeles deputies threatened to shoot him
A Los Angeles-based rapper has filed a $10 million claim, alleging L.A. County deputies unjustifiably threatened to shoot him while he was sitting inside his car on New Year’s Eve. Bodycam footage of the incident involving the rapper, Feezy Lebron (née Darral Scott), and his encounter with deputies was released in early January and went […]
FBI searching for 2 suspects wanted for throwing Molotov cocktail at Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood
The FBI says two suspects were captured on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a Planned Parenthood building in Costa Mesa last year.
Orange County Sheriff's Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff's officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose.
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.
Supporters raise questions about death of Keenan Anderson after LAPD confrontation in Venice
A use-of-force investigation is ongoing in the death of Keenan Anderson, who died of cardiac arrest hours after he was tased and restrained by LAPD officers.
Investigators identify wanted suspect in South LA dump truck rampage
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
Three inmates convicted in fatal beating of fellow Santa Ana inmate
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man arrested on gun, drug charges in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was arrested Wednesday evening on drug and gun charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 7:30 p.m. to Holt Avenue and Weber Street regarding a disturbance call and identified the occupants of a white SUV as possible suspects, said Cpl. Luis Jimenez.
2urbangirls.com
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise
Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Long Beach Police arrest attempted murder suspect
Authorities today said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach.
