KTLA

Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents

The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man arrested on gun, drug charges in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A man was arrested Wednesday evening on drug and gun charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 7:30 p.m. to Holt Avenue and Weber Street regarding a disturbance call and identified the occupants of a white SUV as possible suspects, said Cpl. Luis Jimenez.
POMONA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise

Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

