northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
Restroom set on fire at Denny's on Front Street
Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street.
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating reports of a shooting at a funeral home with multiple victims.
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
KMBC.com
Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
Kansas City organization helps formerly incarcerated find new life
Determination Incorporated in Kansas City, Missouri, works to help people who formerly incarcerated through entrepreneurship.
KMBC.com
Dispute leads to shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel, four injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at a funeral home in south Kansas City. The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several ambulances...
KMBC.com
Drone footage shows flames from school bus fire along Ward Parkway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After seeing everyone safe and that people had called 9-1-1,James Lampone launched his drone Tuesday afternoon near Ward Parkway and Wornall Road and captured the scene of a school bus engulfed in flames. Lampone said he saw students on the sidewalk while he was driving...
Man killed in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
One person has died Monday after a house fire near N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
KCTV 5
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the now defunct Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Mounted Patrol needs help. Tommy, a 16-year-old cat, has developed two tumors in less than a year. Now, a retired KCPD police officer is fighting to make sure her former partner gets the care he deserves.
KMBC.com
Man dies after Kansas City shooting Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that turned fatal after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers...
KMBC.com
Truman Road bike lane meeting gets heated between business owners, cyclists
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was supposed to be a question-and-answer session on bike lanes, which quickly turned explosive at times Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Lots of concerns from business owners at the meeting, who say that the lanes aren’t safe and hurt business. "This affects our...
kcur.org
Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents
Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
KMBC.com
29 ‘neglected’ Cass County dogs officially in Humane Society of Missouri custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Twenty-nine dogs a judge deemed in ‘neglected’ condition are now in the full legal custody of the Humane Society of Missouri after deputies seized them from a property south of Pleasant Hill in December. The development comes after their former owner Kalen K....
