ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies after Kansas City shooting Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that turned fatal after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents

Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy