Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Study shows pediatric shooting victims on the rise

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktoe.com

Court Hearing Continued for Man Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Girlfriend

(Hastings, MN) — The court hearing is continued until Monday for the St. Louis Park man charged with the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend outside the Lakeville Amazon warehouse. Donte McCray was scheduled to appear Thursday for the second-degree murder of Kyla O’Neal. Doctors delivered her baby before O’Neal died, but the boy was taken off life support Tuesday. The medical examiner says nine-day-old Messiah O’Neal died of “complications of firearm-related maternal death status-post emergent cesarean section.” Dakota County prosecutors are expected to file additional charges against McCray.
LAKEVILLE, MN
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
Washington Missourian

Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt

The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
HILLSBORO, IL

