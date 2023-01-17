Read full article on original website
Study shows pediatric shooting victims on the rise
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
KMOV
WATCH: Police briefing on officer-involved shooting at Dave and Buster’s
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police have released footage and other details about an officer-involved shooting that happened outside Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights. The department released the video on their YouTube page Friday. The incident happened on December 7 around 4:20 p.m. Officers say...
Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer
ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother. Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to St. Louis...
ktoe.com
Court Hearing Continued for Man Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Girlfriend
(Hastings, MN) — The court hearing is continued until Monday for the St. Louis Park man charged with the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend outside the Lakeville Amazon warehouse. Donte McCray was scheduled to appear Thursday for the second-degree murder of Kyla O’Neal. Doctors delivered her baby before O’Neal died, but the boy was taken off life support Tuesday. The medical examiner says nine-day-old Messiah O’Neal died of “complications of firearm-related maternal death status-post emergent cesarean section.” Dakota County prosecutors are expected to file additional charges against McCray.
So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
FOX2now.com
SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul hospitals launch pilot doula program
SSM St. Mary’s and SSM DePaul Hospitals have launched a pilot for a doula partnership with On Up, an organization that provides 1:1 doula care, in person and virtually, to pregnant and postpartum women and birthing parents. SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul …. SSM St....
'We have no right to take life' | Mother of 33-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis speaks out
ST. LOUIS — A family’s dining room in St. Louis reeked of devastation Tuesday afternoon. Ollie Robinson and her family sat around the table as they grieved the loss of her daughter 33-year-old Jessica Claybon. “This madness has got to stop. It's just so sad that everybody is...
Thieves break into upcoming Stray Rescue building, putting them out $100K
Stray Rescue of St. Louis is asking for the public's help after their new facility was broken into while under construction, costing them roughly $100,000 in material and repairs.
3-year-old shot in back by sibling in St. Louis, father arrested
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Thrush Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police...
18-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking sheriff’s deputy near Enterprise Center
An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff's deputy last November.
Washington Missourian
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
St. Louis police identify victim in Monday shooting
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified one of three victims who were gunned down during a two-hour span Monday evening.
KMOV
Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dogs have become the latest victims of gun violence in the Metro. According to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the agency’s bottom cages are full of dogs recovering from gunshot wounds. Since Monday, four dogs have been brought in after being hit by bullets.
Circuit attorney’s office dismisses charges, reopens investigation in 2011 murder case
A man convicted of murdering the son of a retired Saint Louis police officer was released this morning when the circuit attorney's office dismissed charges against him.
Farmington residents share concerns over 5 jail escapees
Five inmates are still on the run after escaping the St. Francois Detention Center on Tuesday night.
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
