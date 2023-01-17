Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Mets’ Buck Showalter dishes on Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Steve Cohen, more | Klapisch
If anyone knows how it feels to be gutted in October, it’s Buck Showalter. His 1995 Yankees and 2022 Mets both lost early-round elimination games, ruining otherwise terrific seasons. But the response from Buck’s bosses couldn’t have been more striking. Showalter wept after coming up short against...
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
Yardbarker
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his...
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Yardbarker
Young Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
Would the Boston Red Sox deal one of their young pitchers in a package for a star player?. It sounds like they haven't ruled the possibility out, as teams continue to call about a right-hander with an undefined role on the roster -- Tanner Houck. While the Red Sox have...
What to expect at Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield/MassMutual Center
It’s been three years since the Red Sox hosted a live Winter Weekend, as the two-day fan event was a casualty of COVID-19. But it’s back this weekend in Springfield at the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield on Friday and Saturday as the team will be hosting a series of fan panels and events that will include quite a few current and former players.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0