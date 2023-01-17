ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU students participate in MLK Day of Service

By Jen Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiDQD_0kGq4tQ900

Terre Haute, IN (WTWO/WAWV) Over 100 Indiana State Sycamores joined Americans across the country to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

Alex Whitmore, Assistant Director for the ISU Center for Community Engagement, was proud to say that “Sycamores were out and about serving the community today!”

Related Content: ISU Freshman help feed local families

Working to make their community more equitable, students volunteered for service projects including the Million Meal Movement to package a couple thousand macaroni and cheese meal kits for local families in need.

Student volunteer, Emani Marks, was taken back to her childhood when she learned the meals, she would be packaging were for the local food pantry.

“I chose to volunteer because of MLK Day first of all and then…I used to be a person who went to food pantries as a child and I didn’t know it was going to the food pantry, but I knew it was packing food for people. …when I got here, I found out it was a food pantry, so I think it’s like really special, because we used to go to the food pantry to get food,” Marks said.

Marks commented that while she was packaging the food, she was wondering if she ever ate one of these types of meals that someone may have prepared for her family.

In addition to the Million Meal Movement, volunteers also helped out by sorting and boxing books for Bountiful Books, as well as community service projects for Habitat for Humanity, The Chamber office, and the Kid Kare Project in Clinton.

“One big thing that we try to emphasize, this isn’t just a service project, but to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. So, we watched a video this morning, I gave them a brochure with some educational pieces, we have some quotes that we gave out that was just something to think about and reflect on while they’re doing service, so this day is about him {MLK}. About what he stood for and what he did.

ISU students have been volunteering in the MLK Day of Service for many years. Organizers were very pleased with the turnout.


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. receives IN Healthy Communities Designation

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An effort is underway to improve the health of people living in the Wabash Valley. During a press conference on Wednesday, Terre Haute and Vigo County received the “Indiana Healthy Communities Designation” from the Wellness Council of Indiana. The designation was made possible thanks to the efforts of a number […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes University brings on new Dean of Students

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes University has recently selected a new Dean of Students to join the VU community. Mark Zimmerman, started the position on Jan 3 and brings a broad range of experiences in higher education from multiple institutions that can easily be applied to the role. Holding previous positions at places like the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Lilly Endowment awards Rose-Hulman’s AskRose $3.5M

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT) was awarded a $3.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Incorporated for the AskROSE homework help program. For over 30 years, Rose-Hulman’s AskRose free tutoring program has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions, supporting Indiana students in grades 6-12 in the STEM areas of math and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

$2.8 million generated in Vigo Co. tourism in 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau collected $2.8 million from the innkeepers tax last year. This is a record number for Vigo County and officials believe that this trend will continue. THCVB Executive Director David Patterson said that besides 2020, which was heavily impacted by COVID-19, this is the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New free mental health resource opens in Marshall, IL

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new mental health resource called “The Living Room” has opened in Marshall, Illinois and it’s provided free of charge. The new service opened Monday in the basement of the Forsythe Center, located in the Human Resources Center building at 406 N. Second street. It’s a drop-in center for adults who […]
MARSHALL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

SCCH offers simulated training to EMS workers

Sullivan, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) — The Rural Health Innovation Collaborative’s (RHIC) Mobile Sim Unit made its way to Sullivan for Sullivan County Community Hospital’s (SCCH) annual paramedic refresher course, complete with real life simulated scenarios. Maddison Barbarick, Director of Emergency Services at Sullivan County Community Hospital, said the simulated training is unlike anything else, “They’re […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population. The shelter works diligently to move […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

DPAA announces ID of Korean War veteran from Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) released that a United States Army Sergeant from Terre Haute that was killed during the Korean War was identified in August of 2022 and will be returned and buried in Greenwood, Indiana.  Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was 24 years old at the time of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley, including the top-five match-up of Linton at North Daviess. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Tune in tonight to WTWO at 11 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House. Cheyne O’laughlin says the menu will be […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
thechampaignroom.com

‘They were tougher’: TJD, Indiana run Illinois out of the building

CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

A new head golf pro has joined the TH Country Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The County Club of Terre Haute has announced its new PGA Head Golf Professional, Charles Pasco. Pasco has over 26 years of experience as a PGA Golf Professional and has been a member with the PGA of America since 1996. His background includes four years as the Director of Golf […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

BIG & RICH Coming to Attica, IN for TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS

Attica, IN (January 17, 2023) – Badlands Off-Road Park is excited to announce their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, happening on July 29, 2023 in Attica, Indiana! Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable! Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City”, and “Lost in This Moment” – Big & Rich will be in Attica, Indiana with Cowboy Troy! More artists will be added to the schedule at a later dates as well!
ATTICA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy