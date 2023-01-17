ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

First look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Iman Palm
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atIPS_0kGq4mUI00

The Mushroom Kingdom comes to life at Super Nintendo World , the highly anticipated new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood.

As park guests walk through the green warp pipe entrance to the land, they are met with marvelous sights and sounds from the Super Mario gaming franchise. Visitors can meet characters, punch “?” blocks to collect digital coins, enjoy a meal prepared by Toad and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozpEl_0kGq4mUI00
Mario and Luigi at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Hollywood)

“When you come into (Super Nintendo World), you are coming into the (Super Mario game), and you are immersed,” Jon Corfino, the vice president of Universal Creative, told KTLA. “It’s so kinetic, energized, and the area has all the things you recognize from the game.”

After entering through the green warp pipe, guests walk through Princess Peach’s castle, where they learn that Bowser Jr. has stolen her golden mushroom and it’s their job to help her get it back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reuGB_0kGq4mUI00
Princess Peach’s Castle at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Guests are encouraged to explore the land; there isn’t a set of rules anyone has to follow, but parkgoers can participate in four challenges to collect digital keys throughout their visit. Collecting two of the four keys will lead guests to the boss battle against Bowser Jr., where they can try and get the golden mushroom back for Princess Peach.

While Super Nintendo World doesn’t officially open until Feb. 17, guests can visit the land during technical rehearsals, or a soft opening, at the theme park. There is no schedule as to when technical rehearsals will be held, according to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios, Hollywood to hold pass member preview for Super Nintendo World

Guests who visit during the technical rehearsals aren’t promised that the land will be fully operational before the opening date.

The new land is a result of a partnership between Universal and Nintendo, the video game company that created the Super Mario franchise.

The immersive gaming-inspired attraction is the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States.

Universal Studios Orlando is expected to have its own Super Nintendo World, which will be a part of the new Epic Universe area in 2025, theme park blogs have reported.

Universal Studios Japan was the first theme park to have a Super Nintendo World, which debuted in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ni8Tg_0kGq4mUI00
Bowser’s Castle – SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, opening February 17, 2023 (Universal Studios Hollywood)

The land’s main attraction, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” lets visitors enjoy a real-life game of Mario Kart. Riders will compete on Team Mario to defeat Bowser and his companions in an epic race across multiple fan-favorite tracks.

Riders will be able to collect coins and throw items throughout the race. The ride uses augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

While the ride is the main attraction, guests will also be impressed by the ride’s queue. The attraction’s line takes park visitors on a journey through Bowser’s castle, which features a massive statute of the famed Super Mario villain, lessons on how the mechanical “Bob-ombs” are made, and Bowser’s shrine to Princess Peach.

Interactive gameplay is also heavily featured throughout the land and comes to life with the help of “Power-Up” bands. The bands, which can be synced with the Universal Studios Hollywood app, have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, prompt unique interactions with characters and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqAU9_0kGq4mUI00
The six Powerup band designs available at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Hollywood )

The bands come in six designs and can be purchased within the land, at Super Nintendo World retail shops throughout the park, and on City Walk.

However, purchasing a Power-Up band isn’t essential, Corfino says.

“If you come in and don’t have a power band, and you don’t really understand it, you can still engage with the interactives, ride on the Mario Kart ride and understand what your score is,” Corfino said.

During their visit, parkgoers can also dine at the sit-down restaurant Toadstool Café. Daily menu items will include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, “?” Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 more Americans charged with smuggling cannabis from Los Angeles to London

British law enforcement officers announced Wednesday they arrested two more Americans who allegedly brought cannabis from Los Angeles to London in checked baggage, bringing the number of such arrests to double digits. The day prior, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency announced they had arrested nine people for their accused smuggling of more than 340 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Local attorney releases statement regarding fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows: “The incident that occurred in the early […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taft toddler suffers fentanyl overdose: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Narcan was administered to a 13-month-boy who suffered a fentanyl overdose Jan. 11 at a Taft home, according to sheriff’s investigators. The child survived and his parents face possible child endangerment charges, according to a warrant filed by investigators in Superior Court. 17 News is withholding the parents’ names as charges […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night. A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield neighborhood shaken by officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff. Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said. It was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate escapes from Bakersfield reentry facility: CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, at about 9 a.m. officials were notified there was an alarm on John Ross, 33, monitoring device. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man sentenced to more than 14 years for fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrew Olin Fenderson was sentenced to more than 14 years Wednesday after causing a crash on Ming Avenue that killed two passengers. Fenderson was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after police found he was impaired by cocaine and marijuana during the crash. Though it has been nearly two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 178 closed due to rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it closed a portion of Highway 178 due to a rockslide Wednesday morning. Rocks were reported in the roadway just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Caltrans crews are currently working to remove rocks from the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic is […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy