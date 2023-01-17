CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would allow “tactical medical professionals” to carry firearms for protection. The bill now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates. If passed and signed into law, the bill would allow paramedics, nurses and doctors to carry a gun while responding to dangerous medical situations, but they would have to be accompanied by law enforcement.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO