ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

One dead after apartment fire in Laurel

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zulz7_0kGq4Zxj00

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died in a fire in Laurel on Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived around 4:30 p.m. for a fire on the 500 block of Main Street. They said that there was smoke showing from an apartment building.

They found an adult who had died in the apartment.

Barricade incident, fire in DC

The investigation was ongoing on Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of German Chapel Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. Firefighters stabilized...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Man dead after stabbing in Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night. The department tweeted that it received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

8 injured in crash following gunfire in DC

UPDATE 11:51 p.m. — Police updated the number of injuries in the crash, saying that eight people were transported. Four of those who were injured were minors. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials

Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy