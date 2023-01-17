One dead after apartment fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died in a fire in Laurel on Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived around 4:30 p.m. for a fire on the 500 block of Main Street. They said that there was smoke showing from an apartment building.

They found an adult who had died in the apartment.

The investigation was ongoing on Monday evening.

