Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle
When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Cute Reaction to a Paper Towel Roll Is a Breath of Fresh Air
It's amazing what pets can find amusing to interact and play with and TikTok account holder @Lifewithbird93 has found a way to amuse their adorable Green Indian Ringneck Parrot, and it's with something most of us have in our kitchens right now. Just watch the following video to see what...
pethelpful.com
Family Rescues Dog Who Spent 5 Months in the Shelter and Her Reaction Is Everything
TikTok user @lakenruthrealtor and family did what we think is the best way to end one year and start the other. They adopted a dog! Adopting a dog not only saves a dog's life, but it also brings in so much joy and happiness to the families. A win-win for everyone!
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
This $7 Cat Toy on Amazon Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & Pet Parents Say It’s ‘Simple, Durable, and the Cats Love It Without Fail’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in. But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than...
pethelpful.com
Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure
There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...
'Sweet, friendly' dog in Utah needs a home: She's 'quite the fashionista'
Theodosia, a “sweet, friendly” Weimaraner/Staffordshire terrier mix is looking for a home in the new year. She has arthritis, but takes medication and loves to play.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Deemed 'Bitter Baby Mama' for Not Letting Dad See His Babies
There’s no question that moms are very protective, especially animal moms. Unlike human moms, animal moms won’t even let the father see the babies sometimes. They keep the little ones close to them and most of the time, they do all the work themselves. Even if others offer to help, they won’t accept.
Cat Who Gags at Human Food Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Dramatic'
"Our food critic queen," praised one user.
pethelpful.com
Rescued Mini Dwarf Horse's Love of His Very First Bath Is Everything
TikTok user @ohkaytacos's latest video has quickly reached over 1 million views. And once you see this clip you'll understand why. The cutest, most adorable mini dwarf horse received his first bath. To say we're obsessed is the understatement of the year. Meet baby Bison. This rescue mini dwarf was...
pethelpful.com
Dog Singing Along to 'Sweet Caroline' Should Be a #1 Hit
We've all have that one song that we just can't get enough of. Whenever it comes on, you belt your heart out. And no matter what mood you might be in, this song puts a smile on your face. Well, apparently animals are that way too. Take for instance this...
A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted
Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
Golden Retriever Mom Chased by 9 Puppies Melts Hearts—'Parade of Happiness'
"This is definitely what heaven looks like," said one TikTok user, while another described the clip as "cuteness overload."
pethelpful.com
Rescue Bird's Reaction to His First Bath Is Beyond Adorable
We’ve recently introduced you to Cracker, a rescue Blue-fronted Amazon bird, who was rescued by TikTok user @geckoemmy. Slowly, but surely, this TikToker has been helping him adjust. She hasn’t wanted to give him all his treatments at once because it could stress him out. Plus, he’s already been through so much.
Upworthy
Adorable doggo sneaks into the house next door to join their kids' bath every night
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 13, 2019. It has since been updated. When Aeida the dog joined her family in Australia, she lost no time in making friends. She became best friends with the dog next door and together, Aeida and Cashew are the cutest BFFs ever. Every day, they'd meet up to play and soon became obsessed with each other—so much so that their dog parents had to eventually come up with a way to make their meetings easier. Setting up a little doggy door between the two properties, Aeida and Cashew's humans made sure the paw patrol could have their meetings whenever they want.
pethelpful.com
Surrendered Dog Sadly Waits by the Door Hoping His Family Will Return for Him
All too often we hear about animals being surrendered to the shelter because an owner changes their mind. Yes, there are certain instances when the owners are no longer physically able to look after their fur babies. But either way, it's still so sad. TikTok user @noahproject, a rescue based...
'Needy' Golden Retriever Cuddling Pregnant Owner As She Sleeps Melts Hearts
"She's chosen her forever person for sure," wrote one TikTok user.
Comments / 1