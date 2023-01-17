Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Colorado is in a mental health crisis. Psychologists want to help by being allowed to prescribe medication.
Colorado, in the middle of a mental health crisis for all ages, has about 3,200 psychologists statewide who provide addiction counseling and talk therapy. What they can’t do is prescribe medications. When a psychologist thinks one of their patients needs an antidepressant, anxiety medication or an antipsychotic drug, they...
KKTV
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
KKTV
Citizens express concerns with draft of plans to reintroduce wolves to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) commissioners held the first session of public comment regarding their draft plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state on Thursday, and people had a lot to say. The meeting was the commission’s first in Colorado Springs since 2014, and...
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
What's harming Colorado more: Alcohol or Marijuana use?
Marijuana has been legal since November 2012 and has boosted tax revenue by $2,344,036,689 in that time. Some say it benefits Colorado to have legalized marijuana:. Others say it's caused more harm than good and the taxes from marijuana aren't being spent where they're needed.
Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
KKTV
WATCH - “The plan calls for 10 to 15 wolves per year to be introduced in Colorado for the next three to five years.” Inside CPW’s proposal
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday. Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 11 hours ago. On Wednesday, Colorado Parks & Wildlife awarded five Pueblo rangers for their...
“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
KKTV
KKTV
Routine home inspections could save money later on
WATCH - “The plan calls for 10 to 15 wolves per year to be introduced in Colorado for the next three to five years.” Inside CPW’s proposal. After a measure on the 2020 ballot passed by a narrow margin, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been working on a plan to re-introduce gray wolves to the state.
KDVR.com
2 new bills impact Colorado students
The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
