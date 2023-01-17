LOS ANGELES -- David Crosby, the singer-songwriter known for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81, according to Variety. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the 60s and 70s - whether triumphing with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young on stage at Woodstock, testifying on behalf of a hirsute generation in his anthem "Almost Cut My Hair" or mourning the assassination of Robert Kennedy in "Long Time Gone."

