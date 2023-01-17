ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Meals on Wheels of Odessa seeing increase in clients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals On Wheels has seen an increase in their clients over the last year adding 100 clients to their list of people in need of a nutritious meal. “We were averaging close to 500 a day and now we’re almost to 600 a day so I’ve definitely seen an increase and I’ve definitely seen an increase in those needing a little extra that we can provide so weekend meals and shelf stable foods,” said Executive Director Craig Stoker.
Midland non-profit to hold Naturalist certification training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Sibley Nature Center is hosting a training starting this weekend for those that want to become certified Texas Master Naturalists. A Texas Master Naturalist can teach people about their local ecosystem through plants, animals, and natural resources. One of the members of the Llano Estacado Chapter...
Teacher Surprise Winner: Lisa MacShane

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are chosen for our Teacher of the Month Surprise, nominated by you all at home.Each teacher gets $250, sponsored by Pioneer, along with flowers from Market Street and a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.This month Lisa MacShane from Sam Houston Elementary was chosen to be surprised in […]
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College expand Truck Driving Academy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College are expanding the Odessa College Truck Driving Academy. The PSP dedicated $3.5 million in funding to meet the demand for drivers in the Permian Basin. PSP President and CEO Tracee Bentley says there are two main reasons behind helping expand this program.
Midland Resident Ella Bromley turns 100

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Resident Ella Heath turns 100 today. Her family will be traveling to the area to celebrate the milestone. Earlier Ella and her daughter Brenda began preparing for Ella’s party on Friday night.
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Maddie

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort. If you are interested in adopting Maddie, you can contact Odessa Animal Control at (432) 368-3527.
Midland Police Department locates missing person

UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
Basin Bites: Tall City Bistro makes eating healthy & fresh easy

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tall City Bistro is the perfect spot to get fresh, homemade food on the go. “We make everything here, we don’t buy anything. I’m really picky, when I go somewhere I need fresh,” said owner Manny Garcia. The restaurant is located in...
The City of Midland restocked trout to fish in two parks

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland restocked trouts into two of their park ponds for residents to go fishing. CJ Kelly and Beal park just had trouts put back into their ponds. Recreation manager for the city of Midland, Joey Jolly, spoke about the importance of having a location...
Wadley-Barron Park closed Jan. 17-18 for MPD investigation

According to the City of Midland, this temporary closure includes the walking trail. This closure is due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department. Our reporter on scene tells us metal detectors were being used. A dive team was also scanning the bottom of the pond. A helicopter,...
11-month-old Midland girl found safe, AMBER Alert discontinued

MIDLAND, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The AMBER Alert for an 11-month-old Midland girl was discontinued. Midland police said Darla Steve "has been found and reunited with family." An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for an 11-month-old girl who law enforcement said was abducted in Midland, Texas. The child, Darla Steve,...
ICYMI: Sheriff showdown at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The 2023 Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo may have come to an end last week, but we are still enjoying the photos from the Sheriff Showdown between Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner. The pair competed in an air-guitar battle and showed off some incredible dance moves, […]
UPDATE: 11-month-old reunited with family

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: An 11-month-old girl who was abducted on January 16 has been reunited with family and is safe. The statewide Amber Alert was cancelled a little after midnight. MPD said the suspect, Zach Smith, is in custody. No information was released about what charges he may be facing or where he and […]
MIDLAND, TX

