WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO