Ruti
3d ago
This is truly sad. It’s definitely bad that gunshots are heard everywhere. This is not good, and no one should say this is normal. It’s not!
Dale Smith
3d ago
things like this are why I moved out of our family home of 51 years in Milwaukee. I don't even like going to Milwaukee anymore and I shouldn't feel like that having lived there for pretty much my whole life
Dej Rem
3d ago
This is gonna be my last year here I'm sick n tired of hearing about all this killing will definitely be going back to Texas smh
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside
A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man caught on camera firing shots into a Milwaukee home on Monday, Jan. 16 has been arrested. A doorbell camera captured the shots fired on N. 17th Street. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Drive and Vliet Street shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 near MLK Drive and Vliet Street. It at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And Protests
A video capturing a Black man being shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officers Sunday evening sparked a series of angry protests into the night, prompting the authorities to issue a city-wide curfew.
CBS 58
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 19, around 12:23 a.m. at an unknown location. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot once and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
seehafernews.com
Fourth Person Charged In Connection To Milwaukee Mailman’s Murder
A fourth suspect has been charged in connection to last month’s murder of a Milwaukee mailman. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth lied to investigators when she told them her home surveillance cameras weren’t working. They were, and prosecutors say they caught Aundre Cross delivering her mail a few...
WISN
Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
WISN
'He stayed calm. He took the shot': Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
RACINE, Wis. — Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officersshot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspects accused of attacking employee with chair before stealing iPhones
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a crime Milwaukee police say they're seeing more and more: people going into Cricket stores and stealing iPhones. And to stop it, they need your help. Take a look at the photos. They're some of the only pieces of evidence Milwaukee detectives have in order...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale stolen vehicle chase, driver, 3 teens arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after Glendale police chased a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Glendale police said around 2 p.m., officers tried stopping the Ford Fusion stolen out of Milwaukee near 13th and Silver Spring. The driver sped off, and police deployed stop sticks. The four...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
WISN
Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex
At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
WISN
Shooting of officers highlights Racine PD staffing problem
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication, not only for the citizens...
Comments / 24