Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
