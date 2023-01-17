Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
localmemphis.com
Pastor offering outreach to youth after his Memphis church is vandalized for second time in a month
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Holy Nation Church of Memphis was vandalized for the second time in a month. “Everything that could’ve been broken was broken," said Pastor Andrew Perpener, of Holy Nation of Memphis. Outside of the nearly 50,000 square foot property, the stained glass windows were shattered. Also,...
Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
actionnews5.com
Fairley High partners with local church to intensify boxing program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been many initiatives to combat youth and gun violence in Memphis. One long-running program at a local school is amping up its meaning to “Guns down and Gloves up” with the help of a local church. “So many of our youth out...
actionnews5.com
Heal the Hood presents $300 to Westside Middle student for essay on curbing youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday morning, Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis traveled to Westside Middle School to kick off its 300,000 Heroes Global campaign along with The Wake Up Tour challenge. Having run for 16 years now, The Wake Up Tour has been the longest-running positive school tour...
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say. Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
Free dental work at Cordova church this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church. The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or […]
A glimpse of the Beloved Community in South Memphis
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned what he called a Beloved Community. The Beloved Community, in King’s vision, is the culmination of all the world he was working toward; it includes a place with an understanding that our connection with one another demands that we ensure all of us have what we need, that the answer to injustice is acknowledging our mutual humanity.
actionnews5.com
MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will wrap up its superintendent “super search” community meetings this weekend. There’s a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Kingsbury High School, and Friday afternoon at 4, the advisory committee for the super search will share what the interview process will look like for candidates selected by the search firm. This will take place at the Board of Education Auditorium located at 160 S. Hollywood St.
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
actionnews5.com
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis neighborhood is on edge after a woman was nearly kidnapped on Chanwil Avenue. The MPD narrative tells us this happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The would-be victim, a 28-year-old woman who we’re leaving anonymous to respect privacy, was jogging down Chanwil...
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about free rides available for seniors in District 86 to get to the polls. The service is available for seniors in Millington, Northaven, Frayser, Uptown, Downtown, South Memphis and Westwood. If you need a ride, call (901) 213-6438.
actionnews5.com
Memorial service for Tyre Nichols held; MPD expects investigation to end by Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been 10 days since 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill, a traffic stop that went south after two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene. Nichols...
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Trash removed in South Memphis neighborhood after FOX13 report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to get results in the community. A report last week focused on a South Memphis neighborhood overwhelmed with piles of trash on its street. It looked into the problem and helped residents get some solutions. “So just imagine 17 years I’ve been doing this...
Comments / 0