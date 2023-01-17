ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say. Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free dental work at Cordova church this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church. The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

A glimpse of the Beloved Community in South Memphis

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned what he called a Beloved Community. The Beloved Community, in King’s vision, is the culmination of all the world he was working toward; it includes a place with an understanding that our connection with one another demands that we ensure all of us have what we need, that the answer to injustice is acknowledging our mutual humanity.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will wrap up its superintendent “super search” community meetings this weekend. There’s a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Kingsbury High School, and Friday afternoon at 4, the advisory committee for the super search will share what the interview process will look like for candidates selected by the search firm. This will take place at the Board of Education Auditorium located at 160 S. Hollywood St.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis neighborhood is on edge after a woman was nearly kidnapped on Chanwil Avenue. The MPD narrative tells us this happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The would-be victim, a 28-year-old woman who we’re leaving anonymous to respect privacy, was jogging down Chanwil...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about free rides available for seniors in District 86 to get to the polls. The service is available for seniors in Millington, Northaven, Frayser, Uptown, Downtown, South Memphis and Westwood. If you need a ride, call (901) 213-6438.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy