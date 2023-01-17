Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
27 First News
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
27 First News
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
27 First News
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
27 First News
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
27 First News
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
27 First News
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
27 First News
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
27 First News
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
27 First News
Allie V. Walker, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allie V. Walker, Jr. will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Allie V. Walker, Jr. was born on September 25, 1967 to Elder...
27 First News
David Allen Lavorini, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and...
27 First News
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
27 First News
Shaffer V. Cormell, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaffer V. Cormell, 93 of Austintown, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, November 27 at St. Elizabeth /Mercy Health Care Center of Youngstown, Ohio. Shaffer was born March 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Vonia and Alma B. (Ireland) Cormell and was...
27 First News
Robert Kester, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown. Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated...
27 First News
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
27 First News
Marlin M. Veney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlin M. Veney, 73 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was born February 28, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Murl and the late Esther Annabelle (Johnson) Veney. Marlin was a truck driver, master mechanic...
27 First News
Thelma J. Chizmar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Chizmar, 90, a lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown. Thelma was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sherman and Genevieve...
27 First News
Nick R. Busco, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nick R. Busco, 75, of Sharon passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Busco was born January 5, 1948, in Farrell, a son of the late Nick J. and Rose L. (Gagliardi) Busco. He graduated from Farrell high...
Comments / 0