Monroe County, PA

Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Julia Priest
 4 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After breakfast, make sure you save room for empanadas. Jennifer Grant owns A Taste of Brooklyn food truck .

She’s putting her cooking talents to use and making empanadas based on Dr. King’s favorite foods.

She got the idea after she read an article where his family said that Martin Luther King Jr. loved foods like fried chicken and potatoes.

So she combined the two dishes and put those ingredients in her empanadas.

“I looked up what he liked to eat and it came up in an article, and it said that he liked fried chicken, potatoes, yams, and uh pecan pie. So I decided to give it a little twist. So I used fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cheddar cheese inside my empanada. And it came out fantastic!” said Grant.

If you would like to taste the rich culture or try an empanada for yourself.

Grant’s food truck is located at the Crossings Outlets in Tannersville, Monroe County.

WBRE

WBRE

