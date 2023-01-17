Read full article on original website
One dead in Collierville shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
As Tyre Nichols’ family waits for arrest footage, former police chief stresses patience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police body cam footage still hasn’t been released since the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. City leaders said it should be released next week. But that’s left many asking: Why next week...
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Judge, attorney explain why teens released after car thefts in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A handful of juveniles charged with auto thefts and evading arrest are now back on the streets. On Tuesday, eight teens, including three 13-year-olds, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown. Memphis Police say it started at 8 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai Tucson was stolen...
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
Man breaks up fight between couple, shoots boyfriend in the stomach, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight between a boyfriend and a girlfriend ended with the boyfriend in the hospital and another man behind bars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was shot in the stomach on January 1 around 4 a.m. on North Tulane. It...
Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him on […]
‘A nightmare’: Whitehaven neighborhood on edge after gunfire erupts in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young men were caught on camera in a gun battle in a Whitehaven neighborhood. Neighbors are now on edge and concerned for their safety after hearing gunshots in the middle of the day. It happened just before noon Tuesday on Jordan Drive near the Tennessee and...
Four men wanted after armed carjacking in East Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are wanted after an armed carjacking in East Memphis earlier this month, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that officers responded Jan. 1 to a carjacking on Highland Street. They found that four men with handguns approached a driver and his friend as they were getting into their white 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
Man found shot to death at East Memphis hotel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death at a hotel in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Kirby Parkway around 10 p.m. When police arrived, they said...
Suspects in Young Dolph murder indicted on conspiracy charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were indicted on additional charges Friday. Both men now face charges of conspiracy in relation to Dolph’s murder in 2021. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January 2022....
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation. Cassius Bryant,...
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
