Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Four men wanted after armed carjacking in East Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are wanted after an armed carjacking in East Memphis earlier this month, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that officers responded Jan. 1 to a carjacking on Highland Street. They found that four men with handguns approached a driver and his friend as they were getting into their white 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects in Young Dolph murder indicted on conspiracy charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were indicted on additional charges Friday. Both men now face charges of conspiracy in relation to Dolph’s murder in 2021. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January 2022....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
MEMPHIS, TN

