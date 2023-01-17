ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?

By Jeremiah Martinez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ESUZ_0kGq3dII00

(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press.

Throughout the three weeks of the storms, data from the National Weather Service shows that most cities in the state have received much higher than average rainfall.

How much has it rained in Sacramento?

Since the start of the atmospheric rivers on December 26, the Sacramento area has received 8.49 inches, with most of that rainfall occurring on New Year’s Eve, when 2.12 inches of rain fell, leading to flooding on Highway 99 and the evacuation of thousands of people near Wilton.

In just a six-day span, from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, the Sacramento area received almost half of the total — 4.15 inches of rain — according to data from the NWS.

California declares a State of Emergency due to the winter storm

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, Sacramento received 4.34 inches of rainfall, vastly surpassing the dry January in 2022, when the capital city only received 0.05 of an inch of rain.

How much has it rained in San Francisco?

San Francisco has endured heavy rain during the storms, with NWS showing the city receiving a total of 17 inches of rain from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15.

According to NWS, downtown San Francisco received 8.85 inches of rain from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, with the heaviest rainfall occurring on New Year’s Eve at 5.46 inches.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, downtown San Francisco received 8.15 inches of rain, with its highest total coming at 1.22 inches on Jan. 10.

VIDEO: Transformers explode during California storm

How much rain has fallen in Los Angeles?

As for Los Angeles, NWS data shows the city received 9.37 inches of rain from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, with its higher totals coming in January.

From Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, downtown Los Angeles received 1.58 inches of rain , with the highest coming on New Year’s Eve at 1.11 inches.

January’s data shows the downtown Los Angeles area received 7.79 inches of rain in the month’s first 15 days.

Los Angeles had four days when the city received over an inch of rain each day, occurring on Jan. 5 (1.37 inches), Jan. 9 (2.04), Jan. 10 (1.31), and Jan. 14 (1.82).

Forecasters expect that the moderate rainfall in different parts of the state over the next three days is the end of the back-to-back storms that started almost one month ago.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 20

Steve shoemer
3d ago

The dumbest place on earth. Has floods and a drought at the same time. Elections are fixed in California or something is broken. There's no way that this many people could keep voting stupidity into office.

Reply(1)
3
Pete Dyer
3d ago

Thank God For The Rain. Be Careful Use Common Sense, Be Kind. Peace & Love

Reply
10
Local Dude
3d ago

They complain about zero water. Now they complain it’s too much. People here in big cities are crazy.

Reply(2)
3
Related
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
ksro.com

'Extreme' drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind

(NEW YORK) — “Extreme” drought has been completely eliminated in California for the first time in nearly three years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drastic change for California has happened over the last few weeks, the most recent batch of rain has completely eliminated the “extreme” drought category. However, while smaller reservoirs have returned to averages, many larger ones still remain low, according to experts. And it’s still “too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Valley vineyards reaping benefits from string of atmospheric rivers

CLARKSBURG — Some of the most visual reminders of the storms in our area are on farms and orchards where floodwaters have still yet to recede.Valley farms and orchards have been inundated with rain the last two weeks, and unless their property has been oversaturated, it's been nothing but a positive for most in the agricultural sector as they look toward growing season with freshly fertile land.Julietta Winery General Manager Annie McEwan joked the vineyard now has lakefront property."It's our new Lake Julietta, though!" she said.A flooded field on the property next to the vineyard has enveloped some vines —...
COURTLAND, CA
The Associated Press

More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada and the National Weather Service discouraged travel. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened with chain requirements after periodic weekend closures because of whiteout conditions. “If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions, significant travel delays and road closures,” the weather service office in Sacramento said on Twitter. The University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Monday morning that it had recorded 49.6 inches (126 cm) of new snow since Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy