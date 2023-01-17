Read full article on original website
NEW ORLEANS — A resident's home security cameras caught the moment three people were shot and killed in Mid-City recently. The neighbor whose cameras caught the video says he never knew he’d be taking shelter from gunfire in his own home. For his safety, he asked that we protect his identity.
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and motive in connection to a shooting investigation in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling. According to reports, on Wednesday (Jan. 18) officers responded to a call of gunfire around 7:40 p.m. […]
Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie business was struck by thieves and it was all caught on camera. The owner of Garden Doctors says catalytic converters were stolen from five of his trucks. "We worked hard to purchase these new trucks and just to have someone come into our yard...
Two 16-year-olds are facing of eight charges related to a spree of car break-ins and car thefts. The break-ins occurred on January 8th. NOPD says the youths were driving a stolen Kia to get around to their targets.
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for simple burglary suspected of a vehicle break-in at a business after being caught by police wearing a glove matching one found in the victim’s car.
A second suspect in the inadvertent killing of New Orleans-born comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been arrested, a woman accused of driving the gunman to the scene of the crime at the Rouses grocery store in the Central Business District. The warrant for Dyamonique Smith, 22, provides the most...
A man accused of burglarizing a business in the French Quarter is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
According to the NOPD, at the end of 2022, an unidentified black man targeted a Mid-City business in the 5200 block of Canal Street, several times.
One suspect, black male wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants was captured riding up on a bicycle and taking the items.
Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
A woman was shot and wounded in a shooting incident in the 2000 block of West Bend Parkway in Algiers this afternoon. NOPD says the woman arrived at a local hospital around 5:30pm at a hospital.
Detectives were able to identify the subjects and arrested them the next day.
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in August.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office announced a conviction in connection with the murder of a New Orleans rapper. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams held a news conference at 11 a.m. about the conviction in the murder of Theodore Jones, also known as Young Greatness. Williams said Donald Reaux,...
NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
