Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Oklahoma Pounds TCU Wire to Wire
The Sooners improved to 15-2 and stayed in first place in the Big 12 standings after routing the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
Overview of new early enrollees for Oklahoma State football from 2023 recruiting class
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football officially welcomed in 18 new early enrollees to the program this week with the start of classes for the spring semester. Half of the current 2023 recruiting class is now on campus with a vast majority of those newcomers being transfers. Only six of the Cowboys' 17 high school/junior college signees from the early signing period enrolled early. The rest of the class is expected to arrive and join the program in July when summer workouts and classes begin.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Wilts in Bedlam Blowout
The Sooners allowed 48 points in the second half to drop the season's first Bedlam bout in Stillwater.
Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging
Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster. Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23rd in offensive grade among QBs. Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th) Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with...
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is entering must-win territory having lost four of its last five games. The Cowboys look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Bedlam rival Oklahoma on Wednesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:
Sooners circle back to Denton Guyer with an offer to 2025 DL Xavier Ukponu
Oklahoma has become quite familiar with Denton over the last year. Two of the three five-stars Oklahoma signed in their 2023 class hail from Denton and played at Guyer High School. They also signed four-star running back Kalib Hicks out of crosstown Denton Ryan. It only makes sense then that...
Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills
CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman is expected to be the Bengals' starting left tackle on Sunday against the Bills. With Jonah Williams (knee) out, they're banking on the second-year lineman to step up in a big moment. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Carman on Thursday. "He's been preparing well...
Seahawks Snag Pair of Elite Big 12 Pass-Rushers in 2023 Mock Draft
Despite some inconsistencies as a whole, the Seattle Seahawks have proven that they have some individual one-of-a-kind talent on their defense. So in April's draft, why not take a swing and acquire even more?. In a new mock draft that NFL Network released Friday, the Seahawks waste no time bolstering...
Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals snuck out of Paycor Stadium with a playoff win last weekend, but Bengal Bets took a big L. All three picks missed as Cincinnati failed to cover the spread, Trenton Irwin didn't receive a target, and Roquan Smith was kept off the field too much for a high-tackle total.
Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets
In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams forged a bond beyond sports...
NFL International Series: Chargers Could Play Abroad in 2023
The Chargers are in the running to play an international game in 2023. On Thursday, the NFL announced five teams are set to play across the pond next season, featuring the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Three of those teams, the Titans,...
Clelin Ferrell, “I am a Raider for Life.”
HENDERSON, Nev.-When young people join the NFL each year, as a beat writer, you have a front-row seat to watching them mature and grow as people and players. We watched as Clelin Ferrell dominated as a star for the Clemson Tigers in college. But selected by the then Oakland Raiders, he has seen his time playing for this franchise significant ups and downs.
Potential AFC title game in Atlanta already sells 50K tickets
A potential neutral-site AFC title game in Atlanta has already seen more than 50,000 tickets sold.
