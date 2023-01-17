STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football officially welcomed in 18 new early enrollees to the program this week with the start of classes for the spring semester. Half of the current 2023 recruiting class is now on campus with a vast majority of those newcomers being transfers. Only six of the Cowboys' 17 high school/junior college signees from the early signing period enrolled early. The rest of the class is expected to arrive and join the program in July when summer workouts and classes begin.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO