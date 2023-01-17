ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction

Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?

Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Overview of new early enrollees for Oklahoma State football from 2023 recruiting class

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football officially welcomed in 18 new early enrollees to the program this week with the start of classes for the spring semester. Half of the current 2023 recruiting class is now on campus with a vast majority of those newcomers being transfers. Only six of the Cowboys' 17 high school/junior college signees from the early signing period enrolled early. The rest of the class is expected to arrive and join the program in July when summer workouts and classes begin.
STILLWATER, OK
Centre Daily

Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging

Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster. Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23rd in offensive grade among QBs. Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th) Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Seahawks Snag Pair of Elite Big 12 Pass-Rushers in 2023 Mock Draft

Despite some inconsistencies as a whole, the Seattle Seahawks have proven that they have some individual one-of-a-kind talent on their defense. So in April's draft, why not take a swing and acquire even more?. In a new mock draft that NFL Network released Friday, the Seahawks waste no time bolstering...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

CINCINNATI — The Bengals snuck out of Paycor Stadium with a playoff win last weekend, but Bengal Bets took a big L. All three picks missed as Cincinnati failed to cover the spread, Trenton Irwin didn't receive a target, and Roquan Smith was kept off the field too much for a high-tackle total.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets

In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Centre Daily

NFL International Series: Chargers Could Play Abroad in 2023

The Chargers are in the running to play an international game in 2023. On Thursday, the NFL announced five teams are set to play across the pond next season, featuring the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Three of those teams, the Titans,...
Centre Daily

Clelin Ferrell, “I am a Raider for Life.”

HENDERSON, Nev.-When young people join the NFL each year, as a beat writer, you have a front-row seat to watching them mature and grow as people and players. We watched as Clelin Ferrell dominated as a star for the Clemson Tigers in college. But selected by the then Oakland Raiders, he has seen his time playing for this franchise significant ups and downs.
LAS VEGAS, NV

