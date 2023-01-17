Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...
Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
wbaa.org
Bill from West Lafayette lawmaker would send Indiana taxpayers receipts
A bill from new Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) got a hearing Tuesday. The legislation would send Indiana taxpayers a receipt showing how their taxes were spent. Speaking before the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, Deery said when residents go to the grocery store they expect a receipt outlining their purchases.
WLFI.com
7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side. Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city. Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque. 7...
Centre Daily
Man forgets he already bought lottery ticket, so he buys another. He won twice as much
A 67-year-old man who likes to play the Fantasy 5 lottery game could not remember if he had already bought a ticket for a recent drawing in Michigan. He didn’t want to miss his chance at a big win, so while at a gas station, he decided to buy a ticket “to be safe,” according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Michigan Lottery.
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
Tweets from a Jackson Public School Board member leads to raucous board meeting
In a meeting held to swear in new-elected leadership positions, the focus from those who attended the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education meeting turned to something unrelated to the district.
thelivingstonpost.com
St. Pat’s pulls out of Scouts over badge it says contradicts church teachings on sexuality
Saying that the “Boy Scouts of twenty years ago is not the same as it is today,” Father Mathias Thelen of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brighton has “disassociated” the parish and St. Patrick’s School from the scouting program. “It’s not the Church who...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton church disassociates itself from Boy Scouts
A Brighton church says it is severing its relationship with a local Boy Scout troop, citing concerns over a new merit badge. In a communication to parishioners, St. Patrick Catholic Church Head Pastor, Father Mathias Thelen, said that based on guidance from the Lansing Diocese he would formally disassociate the parish and school from both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
dchsparnassus.com
Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store
Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
'It really doesn't feel like home anymore' | 12 Miami County homes flagged for cancer-causing vapor testing
PERU, Ind — Things got heated during Peru’s first city council meeting of the year — when residents demanded answers after learning their homes could be contaminated by a known carcinogen. The news came after cleanup efforts began at a former manufacturing facility. "Why haven't we let...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jackson school board member says ‘Whiteness is so evil’
Early in the morning on Dec. 18, 2022, Kesha Hamilton, a trustee of Jackson Public Schools, tweeted from her personal account: “Whiteness is so evil.. it manipulates then says, I won’t apologize for my dishonesty and trauma inducing practices and thinks you should applaud it for being honest about its ability to manipulate and be dishonest.”
