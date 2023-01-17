ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Eastbound Westside Parkway lanes to close for construction

By Dalu Okoli
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nighttime closures have been scheduled for most lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway for this Monday through Wednesday this week.

All lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

The closure is to allow for the installation of an overhead sign structure, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

According to the program, during the closures, motorists will be re-routed to exit at Mohawk Street, travel south and then head east on Truxtun Avenue.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, and the traveling public is asked to bear patience as the roadwork takes place.

