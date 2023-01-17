ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Federal agencies are investigating the near-collision of American and Delta jets in New York

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
  • Two commercial jets operated by Delta Air Lines and American Airlines nearly collided on Friday.
  • The event occurred at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Two federal agencies are looking into a near-collision between aircrafts at New York's biggest airport.

On Friday, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 was rolling at 115 mph down the runway when it abruptly stopped to avoid colliding with an American Airlines Boeing 777.

The FAA confirmed to Insider on Monday that it is investigating the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board will also conduct an investigation.

The event occurred at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after what looks like a misstep by the American Airlines crew.

According to public air traffic control recordings , the Delta plane, which was headed for the Dominican Republic, was given clearance for takeoff on Runway 4L.

However, the American pilots, who were bound for London, taxied across the active runway without authorization from ATC just as the Delta plane was taking off, resulting in a near-accident. The event is known as a "runway incursion," according to the NTSB.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," American told Insider. "We are conducting a full internal review and cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation."

A runway incursion , which means an aircraft is incorrectly situated on a runway, is "very uncommon" in the US, former TSA and American spokesperson Ross Feinstein told The New York Times , but they can be deadly.

The airline industry's worst crash in history was in 1977 when two Boeing 747s collided on the runway in Tenerife, Spain. One jet was taking off without ATC clearance while the other was still taxiing off the same runway, resulting in the accident — similar to Friday's incident.

Fortunately, the planes at JFK were saved when an air traffic controller noticed the two on a collision course and quickly reacted, commanding the Delta aircraft to immediately abort its takeoff.

The plane, which had 145 passengers and six crew members onboard, came within "approximately 1,000 feet" of where the American aircraft was crossing the runway, the FAA said.

The agency told Insider that New York-JFK has a " system that alerts air traffic controllers of potential runway conflicts by providing detailed coverage of movement on runways and taxiways." This technology was absent from Tenerife.

According to Delta passenger Donall Brian Healy, there were "vocal reactions" and "a few screams" when the plane suddenly stopped, saying everyone was thrust forward.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta's number-one priority," the airline told Insider. "Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding an aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers

When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
NBC News

American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes

American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
TEXAS STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

827K+
Followers
48K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy