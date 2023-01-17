ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Winter storms bring snow to Northeast and West

At least half a foot of snow fell on parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont on Friday, while another storm system brought snow to parts of Arizona, and is set to hit New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

The East Coast's snowless winter leaves some businesses feeling the heat

While parts of the country have experienced extreme winter weather in recent months, much of the East Coast has gone without measurable snow this season. After one of the earliest starts to its ski season, Mount Sunapee Ski Resort in New Hampshire had to close all of its trails that depend on natural snow, and recently upgraded its snow-making machines to adapt to the milder winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault

A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Congressman Greg Steube moved out of ICU after 25-foot fall

Republican Congressman Greg Steube has been moved out of intensive care, after sustaining serious injuries from a 25-foot fall earlier this week. The Florida representative's Twitter account confirmed he was moved out of the ICU Thursday and remains hospitalized. Steube, according to his Twitter account, was hospitalized with "several serious" but not life-threatening injuries Wednesday after he was "knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property."
SARASOTA, FL
CBS News

Police investigating campaign contributions to New Mexico man accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic rivals' homes

Officials are investigating the source of campaign contributions to Solomon Pena, the failed Republican candidate for New Mexico State House who allegedly orchestrated shootings at the homes of multiple Democratic rivals. Questions about the campaign donations arose during their investigation into Pena's actions, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

Paramedics charged with murder after patient dies

Two Illinois paramedics appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with murder in the death of Earl Moore Jr., who died after authorities say he was strapped facedown on a gurney in December. Moore's family, who have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the paramedics and Lifestar, a company that provides ambulance services, spoke with Charlie De Mar in an exclusive interview.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Illinois child protection agency places kids in juvenile detention who never committed crimes, lawsuit claims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from abused and neglected households are taken in by the state's child welfare department with a promise of being kept safe. But a lawsuit filed Thursday challenges how safe the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is really keeping some of the state's most vulnerable kids, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Sen. Tim Kaine says he'll run for a third term

Virginia's Sen. Tim Kaine announced Friday that he'll run for a third term, after mulling what it would mean to serve another six-year term on top of a political career that will have spanned 30 years by 2024. "When I ran for the Senate in 2012 — it's at least...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy