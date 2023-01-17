Read full article on original website
Winter storms bring snow to Northeast and West
At least half a foot of snow fell on parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont on Friday, while another storm system brought snow to parts of Arizona, and is set to hit New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
The East Coast's snowless winter leaves some businesses feeling the heat
While parts of the country have experienced extreme winter weather in recent months, much of the East Coast has gone without measurable snow this season. After one of the earliest starts to its ski season, Mount Sunapee Ski Resort in New Hampshire had to close all of its trails that depend on natural snow, and recently upgraded its snow-making machines to adapt to the milder winter.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast. The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.
Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas.
AP African American studies course does not belong in Florida schools, says DeSantis administration
The administration of Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked the introduction of a new Advanced Placement course for high school students that focuses on African American studies. The College Board, which handles all AP courses, rolled out the pilot program this fall in 60 high schools across the U.S....
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault
A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
Congressman Greg Steube moved out of ICU after 25-foot fall
Republican Congressman Greg Steube has been moved out of intensive care, after sustaining serious injuries from a 25-foot fall earlier this week. The Florida representative's Twitter account confirmed he was moved out of the ICU Thursday and remains hospitalized. Steube, according to his Twitter account, was hospitalized with "several serious" but not life-threatening injuries Wednesday after he was "knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property."
Search warrant released in Idaho student killings
Several red-stained items were taken from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, according to newly-unsealed search warrant documents. Lilia Luciano has more.
Police investigating campaign contributions to New Mexico man accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic rivals' homes
Officials are investigating the source of campaign contributions to Solomon Pena, the failed Republican candidate for New Mexico State House who allegedly orchestrated shootings at the homes of multiple Democratic rivals. Questions about the campaign donations arose during their investigation into Pena's actions, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a...
Judge sanctions Trump nearly $1 million for "frivolous" lawsuit against Hilary Clinton
A federal judge in Florida has ordered former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay $937,989.39 to the defendants in what the judge called a "completely frivolous" lawsuit. Trump had sued Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party and others, but Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said the case had no legal basis. CBS News' Michelle Miller has details.
Paramedics charged with murder after patient dies
Two Illinois paramedics appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with murder in the death of Earl Moore Jr., who died after authorities say he was strapped facedown on a gurney in December. Moore's family, who have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the paramedics and Lifestar, a company that provides ambulance services, spoke with Charlie De Mar in an exclusive interview.
New video shows moments after deadly West Side Highway attack
New video shows the moments after the deadly attack along the West Side Highway back in 2017. It allegedly shows the suspect waving fake weapons at police, who ultimately take him down. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Illinois child protection agency places kids in juvenile detention who never committed crimes, lawsuit claims
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from abused and neglected households are taken in by the state's child welfare department with a promise of being kept safe. But a lawsuit filed Thursday challenges how safe the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is really keeping some of the state's most vulnerable kids, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.
Sen. Tim Kaine says he'll run for a third term
Virginia's Sen. Tim Kaine announced Friday that he'll run for a third term, after mulling what it would mean to serve another six-year term on top of a political career that will have spanned 30 years by 2024. "When I ran for the Senate in 2012 — it's at least...
Excessive speed listed as cause of crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock after team won national title
Georgia football player Devin Willock wasn't wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of...
NFL playoffs streaming guide: How to watch the New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles game
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Get some snacks and fire up the TV -- because the NFL playoffs have arrived. The 2023 NFL playoffs are...
Art professor sues Minnesota university that fired her over complaints about Prophet Muhammad images
An adjunct professor is suing the Minnesota university that terminated her employment after a Muslim student objected to images of the Prophet Muhammad that she taught in a global art course. Meanwhile, the school admitted to a "misstep" and said it plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom. In...
