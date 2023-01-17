Read full article on original website
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Turnto10.com
Legal watchdog claims Providence teacher event discriminates against race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A meeting for Providence Public School District teachers Thursday came under scrutiny this week, after a local legal watchdog group claimed it discriminated against white educators. Earlier this week, the Barrington-based Legal Insurrection Foundation, or LIF, wrote a letter informing the Nelson Event Center in...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
ABC6.com
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket restaurant damaged in fire plans reopening in new location
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A well-known Pawtucket restaurant is making a comeback. Maria's Breakfast and Lunch has been closed since it was damaged in a fire over the summer. But all the favorites will be coming to a new location down the street. "We're going to start all over...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Turnto10.com
State charges contractor, former project supervisor over illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday state charges have been filed against the lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence and one of its former senior employees. The charges allege Barletta Heavy Division and former project superintendent Dennis Ferreira had...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket visits East Providence for 'High School Hoops'
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The East Providence Townies tipped off against Woonsocket's Villa Novans for this week's "High School Hoops," segment. The Townies would take the win 61-44. You can watch full game replays on NBC 10's High School Hoops page.
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
Turnto10.com
Witness to shooting testifies in trial of Pawtucket police officer
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Week one in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a speeding teenage driver wrapped up Friday with eyewitness testimony. The prosecution called three people who were inside a car passing by the shooting, moments before it happened. James Linden said...
Turnto10.com
State leaders discuss combatting street drugs including newest threat 'tranq'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say new threats are emerging in the war on opioids, and they need to develop new ways to combat them. There is a new illegal drug threat on the streets -- one first responders were not prepared for. State leaders including Sen. Jack Reed,...
Road tests canceled, parking ban issued due to weather
Lingering showers are expected to turn into wet snow showers Friday afternoon and evening.
Brian Walshe charged in Ana Walshe's murder in Massachusetts
Ana Walshe was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023, shortly after she rang in the New Year with her husband and their mutual friend at the family's home.
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Coyote Mistake
Above: A coyote in the Burnett-Testa’s backyard. Before I tell you about my coyote mistake, I need to tell you a rat story. A friend of mine from Connecticut said that he was surprised to see a rat in his barn. He never saw a rat in 18 years of living on his farm so he set a trap and caught it. Then he saw another rat and did the same thing. After three weeks, he had caught 56 rats!
nrinow.news
First Lady McKee, Kaehler of N.S. challenge locals to pick up one piece of litter in #RIMillionPieces
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Rhode Island First Lady Susan McKee has issued a simple challenge to all Rhode Island residents this month that she says will make a real impact if everyone does their part: Pick up just one piece of litter. Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful,...
