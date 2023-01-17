ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Legal watchdog claims Providence teacher event discriminates against race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A meeting for Providence Public School District teachers Thursday came under scrutiny this week, after a local legal watchdog group claimed it discriminated against white educators. Earlier this week, the Barrington-based Legal Insurrection Foundation, or LIF, wrote a letter informing the Nelson Event Center in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New urban eatery and market opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket visits East Providence for 'High School Hoops'

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The East Providence Townies tipped off against Woonsocket's Villa Novans for this week's "High School Hoops," segment. The Townies would take the win 61-44. You can watch full game replays on NBC 10's High School Hoops page.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown

Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Witness to shooting testifies in trial of Pawtucket police officer

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Week one in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a speeding teenage driver wrapped up Friday with eyewitness testimony. The prosecution called three people who were inside a car passing by the shooting, moments before it happened. James Linden said...
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Coyote Mistake

Above: A coyote in the Burnett-Testa’s backyard. Before I tell you about my coyote mistake, I need to tell you a rat story. A friend of mine from Connecticut said that he was surprised to see a rat in his barn. He never saw a rat in 18 years of living on his farm so he set a trap and caught it. Then he saw another rat and did the same thing. After three weeks, he had caught 56 rats!
EAST GREENWICH, RI

