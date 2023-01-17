Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Importance of blood donations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Vaermina
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Vaermina at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, I'm Vaermina! I was surrendered for adoption. I wasn't socialized correctly as a puppy so I will need some work! I will need someone who has experience with my breed! I get along great with other dogs and I'm very food motivated! I could play fetch in the yard with you for hours if you'd let me and I promise after that we will be best friends! If you're interested in me please stop by the shelter today!
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
Kearney Hub
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man charged in stabbing
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife Tuesday. Francisco Duran-Rosales, 81, is charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an arrest affidavit, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police were...
KSNB Local4
Adams County roads becoming impassable; Stay home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Travel should be for emergency traffic only. That’s the message Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes wants to make clear to the people of Adams County. He said there are a lot of people stuck right now and as we lose light, it will become...
iheart.com
Federal Investigation Into Child Trafficking At Grand Island Slaughterhouse
(Grand Island, NE) -- Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether dozens of kids that worked at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island were being trafficked. NBC News says U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators have talked to three kids that were illegally employed to clean the slaughterhouse. Homeland Security tells NBC News it wants to be able to rule out the possibility outside traffickers forced the kids to work for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Last month labor investigators said the company was violating child labor laws and the company agreed to a consent order. The investigators say 50 kids were working for Packers Sanitation Services at plants in Grand Island and Worthington, Minnesota.
KSNB Local4
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
KSNB Local4
Murphy’s stays open through winter storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local business is making it its priority to be open no matter the weather. Murphy’s Wagon Wheel was one of few businesses that stayed open Wednesday afternoon. Managers from the restaurant say on snow days, you never know what business will be like. They...
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities prepare for snow emergency
As this winter's biggest storm for the Tri-Cities rolls in from the west, residents and businesses were busy preparing ahead of its arrival. “I think when you grow up in the Midwest you just assume snow is just part of the equation. When we hear that a storm is coming we just go to the grocery store and make sure you have what you need in case you get stranded for a couple days at your house.; If schools are closed tomorrow then the studio will be closed also.” said Kari Vyhlidal with Create 308.
NebraskaTV
I-80 snow closure forces travelers to get off interstate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The snow continued to fall, and that means truckers aren’t able to go any farther west than Grand Island. Those traveling by road had some options, but one of those options was not traveling on the interstate. Bossleman Truck Stop accommodated drivers as they...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Strawberry Shortcake Energy Bites
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George shares a healthy snack recipe. 1 package/1 cup freeze dried strawberries, crushed. 1. Mix ingredients together in a large bowl.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
