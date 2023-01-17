ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

KMPH.com

Man arrested after caught with stolen electric bike, drug paraphernalia

A man now faces multiple charges after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and a stolen bike in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were patrolling near C Street and Kern Street Wednesday when they spotted someone on an electric bicycle riding against traffic. They were also on a bike that was believed to be stolen.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$5,000 reward for arson suspect information, arrest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Crime Stoppers and Fresno Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday to announce a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of two arson suspects. Valley Crime Stoppers decided to raise the reward because of the impact the fire had on the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Stolen vehicle damages building after chase, crash

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A man is facing multiple charges after a series of events in Los Banos Wednesday afternoon. 50-year-old Nemario Vasquez, the Los Banos Police Department says was found in a stolen vehicle and refused a traffic stop. Which then led to a 3- vehicle crash near...
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Man admits to destroying 47 gravesites at Mariposa Cemetery

MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he damaged 47 gravesites earlier this week in Mariposa. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Marlon Ortez, a 27-year-old homeless man, was caught damaging multiple gravesites on Sunday at the Mariposa Cemetery. Deputies say...
MARIPOSA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno High stabbing was actually self-defense, according to police

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

