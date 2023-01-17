Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
Man In Serious Condition After Being Shot Outside An Apartment Complex In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot outside an apartment complex in northwest Fresno Thursday night. Fresno Police officers were called to an apartment complex on Effie Street and Pontiac Way after multiple gunshots were heard around 9:30 p.m. According to police...
Man hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Thursday night.
Fresno Police arrest 8 in violent armed robbery investigation, 7 still wanted
Fresno Police have arrested eight people and are looking for three more identified suspects involved in a violent armed robbery at a hookah lounge.
Man arrested after caught with stolen electric bike, drug paraphernalia
A man now faces multiple charges after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and a stolen bike in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were patrolling near C Street and Kern Street Wednesday when they spotted someone on an electric bicycle riding against traffic. They were also on a bike that was believed to be stolen.
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
Lisa Spoors: Woman charged with fatal hit and run posts bond, released from jail
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Lisa Spoors, the woman charged with murder for allegedly killing a 15-year-old Hoover High School student following a hit and run, has posted bond and been released from jail. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Spoors posted bond Thursday around 3 a.m. and paid...
Police searching for 2 in connection to AM/PM robbery in northwest Fresno
Police are looking for two men who robbed an AM/PM mini-mart in northwest Fresno.
Man accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment arrested in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence. Domestic violence detectives arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas. On Sunday, Dec. 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for...
$5,000 reward for arson suspect information, arrest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Crime Stoppers and Fresno Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday to announce a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of two arson suspects. Valley Crime Stoppers decided to raise the reward because of the impact the fire had on the...
Stolen vehicle damages building after chase, crash
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A man is facing multiple charges after a series of events in Los Banos Wednesday afternoon. 50-year-old Nemario Vasquez, the Los Banos Police Department says was found in a stolen vehicle and refused a traffic stop. Which then led to a 3- vehicle crash near...
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in north Fresno, officers say
A man is in the hospital following a rollover crash in north Fresno.
Man admits to destroying 47 gravesites at Mariposa Cemetery
MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he damaged 47 gravesites earlier this week in Mariposa. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Marlon Ortez, a 27-year-old homeless man, was caught damaging multiple gravesites on Sunday at the Mariposa Cemetery. Deputies say...
Driver charged in death of Hoover High student released from jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lisa Spoors, the person accused of allegedly driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on Oct. 4, 2022, was released from jail, according to vine records, after Spoors’ attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. According to jail records, Lisa Spoors was released around 3:00 a.m. […]
Fresno High stabbing was actually self-defense, according to police
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in southwest Fresno, police say
Police say a woman was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Elm when she hit the man while he was crossing California Avenue.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno identified
Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.
