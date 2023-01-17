WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 25
03-10-16-19-20-22
(three, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Daily 3
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
Daily 4
1-6-9-0
(one, six, nine, zero)
Lotto America
07-20-21-27-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,220,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Comments / 0