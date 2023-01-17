ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Police shoot and wound man fleeing from earlier shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a fleeing man in a south Louisiana city on Monday after they say another person was shot and wounded.

Police in Lafayette tell local news outlets that they responded to reports of gunshots only to see a car speeding away. After a chase, two people got out and ran away. Police dogs tracked down one suspect.

It’s unclear what happened next. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that “during the course of police interactions with the subject, a male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.” The officer was not injured.

Lafayette police also found one victim injured in the initial shooting. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unclear late Monday.

Lafayette police are investigating the initial shooting, while state police are investigating the shooting by the officer. No criminal charges have been announced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eunice News

Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette

Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WBBJ

Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
JACKSON, TN
KPEL 96.5

Crowley Murder Suspects Sought by Acadia Crime Stoppers

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are highlighting a shooting that happened on Monday, January 10 in hopes that someone will be able to identify who is responsible for the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Detectives say that around 10:30 that Monday night, two people were shot....
ACADIA PARISH, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy