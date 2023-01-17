Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
I-25 northbound back open near Mead after serious crash
MEAD, Colo. — Crews responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of the Denver metro area. The interstate reopened about 3:30 p.m. The crash was near Colorado 66, which is Exit 243 to Longmont and Platteville. It involved two semi-trucks...
3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to Longmont students
LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont. On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were...
Officer charged after train collision appears in court
GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
Man accidentally shot girlfriend during 'show-and-tell' of their guns, affidavit says
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend of eight years earlier this month told police he accidentally shot her during a gathering at their Northglenn apartment. Alexander Moreno-Keegan called 911 on Jan. 9 and reported the shooting around 6:55 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit...
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
Reward for help in Longmont arson investigation increased to $25,000
LONGMONT, Colo — The FBI said Thursday it has increased the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in a 2022 arson at an abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont. The Life Choices building at 20 Mountain View Ave. was vandalized and...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD
Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
Affidavit: Woman stole car, tased store employee, crashed into Lakewood PD car
A Thornton woman faces more than a dozen charges after allegedly stealing a car, threatening victims with a taser and trying to escape police officers, according to an arrest affidavit.
1310kfka.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Two stolen show pigs found
The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
Suspect arrested after driver hit 4 people on sidewalk after argument, police say
DENVER — A 22-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder after a driver went onto a sidewalk and struck four people from behind after an argument this month, according to Denver Police (DPD). Orlando Martinez Jr. is suspected of driving away after hitting the victims in the area of...
Man files suit against church, former priest, archdiocese – alleges molestation
COLORADO, USA — A man who alleges he was sexually molested by a priest two decades ago filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit Thursday against the Archdiocese of Denver, a parish in Fort Collins and a disgraced former clergyman. Scott Verti, 38, said he was an altar boy at St. Elizabeth...
Man found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend in her vehicle in Denver
DENVER — A Denver jury convicted a man on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in December 2017. Zalynnda Kassogue, 17, was fatally shot as she sat in her red Jeep on Dec. 21, 2017, in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The Denver District Court jury...
Why these bike lanes in Denver only got a partial plow
DENVER — When cities plow the roads, main roads are prioritized. Could you imagine if a city only plowed some of a main road, purposefully skipped a few blocks and then plowed the rest?. You do not have to imagine that scenario in the bike lanes of West Yale...
Westword
What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?
Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
1310kfka.com
Civil lawsuit filed against pedophile priest from Fort Collins
A former Fort Collins priest convicted of sexual abuse of children has been slapped with a civil sex abuse lawsuit. Timothy Evans was released on parole in the summer of 2020 after being sentenced to 14 years to life in prison in 2007 for the sexual assault of a teen boy who worked at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where he was the pastor. The Coloradoan reports Evans’ release from prison prompted the five victims to come forward and file the lawsuit.
Broomfield High football coach on administrative leave amid district investigation
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield High School's football coach Blair Hubbard is on administrative leave while Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) conducts an investigation, the district said on Wednesday. Broomfield Police (BPD) confirmed Thursday that they had conducted an investigation into Hubbard amid accusations of inappropriate behavior involving "several Broomfield...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1