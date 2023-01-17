ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver

DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

I-25 northbound back open near Mead after serious crash

MEAD, Colo. — Crews responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of the Denver metro area. The interstate reopened about 3:30 p.m. The crash was near Colorado 66, which is Exit 243 to Longmont and Platteville. It involved two semi-trucks...
MEAD, CO
9NEWS

3 men indicted on suspicion of selling drugs to Longmont students

LONGMONT, Colo. — After an investigation by the Longmont Police Department and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, three men were indicted last week on suspicion of selling drugs to students in Longmont. On Friday, the DA's Office announced that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez were...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Officer charged after train collision appears in court

GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
FORT LUPTON, CO
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD

Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
BROOMFIELD, CO
1310kfka.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud

A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
BERTHOUD, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two stolen show pigs found

The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Why these bike lanes in Denver only got a partial plow

DENVER — When cities plow the roads, main roads are prioritized. Could you imagine if a city only plowed some of a main road, purposefully skipped a few blocks and then plowed the rest?. You do not have to imagine that scenario in the bike lanes of West Yale...
DENVER, CO
Westword

What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?

Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Civil lawsuit filed against pedophile priest from Fort Collins

A former Fort Collins priest convicted of sexual abuse of children has been slapped with a civil sex abuse lawsuit. Timothy Evans was released on parole in the summer of 2020 after being sentenced to 14 years to life in prison in 2007 for the sexual assault of a teen boy who worked at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where he was the pastor. The Coloradoan reports Evans’ release from prison prompted the five victims to come forward and file the lawsuit.
FORT COLLINS, CO
