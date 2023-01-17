ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pescadero, CA

Road collapses in Pescadero following intense California storms

By Kate McDonald
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3e7F_0kGq214G00

PESCADERO, CA ( KSNT ) – A section of road in Pescadero, California, collapsed on Saturday, January 14, after days of heavy rain and flooding in the area.

Cal Fire’s San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit said the collapse happened on the 4100 block of Stage Road near Pescadero, prompting the closure of the road. Video released by the unit shows parts of asphalt sliding down a hillside.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Pescadero on Saturday through Monday, warning that flooding from excessive rainfall and runoff was possible.

Click here for more National stories | KSNT.com

Another round of heavy rainfall was due to hit the storm-battered Bay Area on Sunday evening, the NWS said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy