Former Georgia Linebacker Transfers to Alabama

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has announced his transfer to Alabama. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night. "I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing," wrote Marshall. "Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank coach Smart, his staff and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of, during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group

A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
Jaheim Oatis Starts Non-Profit

At a time when most college athletes are focused solely on landing NIL deals, Alabama freshman defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis has officially gotten his non-profit, Mentoring Athletes and Young Adults (MAYA), up and running. Oatis started the organization as a way of honoring the life of his little cousin, Maya,...
Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The junior has been at the Capstone for three seasons and has seen time in 24 games. He's recorded eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and has seen time in the running back position with seven rushing attempts for 16 yards.
Tide Hoops Tops Commodores in Nashville

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team downed the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville by a score of 78-66 on Tuesday. The victory was hard fought in an arena that has given the Tide fits in the past. Alabama built a comfortable lead over the Commodores at points in the game, but ultimately had to survive a late Vanderbilt rally.
Local Service Organization Gives $1K Donation to Stillman College Choir

The Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa presented a $1,000 donation to the choir at Stillman College during their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon. Several members from Stillman College, including President Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Dr. Mark McCormick and Romel Gibson, a current member of the Rotary Club and former member of the Stillman Choir, were present to receive the check.
