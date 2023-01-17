ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Body of Texas woman found near home of man she was dating

DALLAS (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing after threatening to tell the wife of the man she was dating that he was having an affair was found buried in a field near his Dallas-area home, authorities said. The body discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie is...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy