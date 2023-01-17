Read full article on original website
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
toofab.com
Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever, As Of 2022
Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!. While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.
This Is the Worst Netflix Show of All Time According to Fans
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" has been so poorly received by fans that it is setting records, in a very bad way.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pulse-pounding new thriller series has successfully heisted a major spot in Netflix’s Top 10
Netflix has hit the ground running in 2023 by already releasing two seasons of original television, both of which dominated the streaming service’s rankings for the first tracked week of the year. Snagging the number two spot for the week was Kaleidoscope, which released on Jan. 1. It follows...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 18
Netflix's Top 10 movies and TV shows for Wednesday, Jan. 18, are exactly the same as they were yesterday. Dog Gone is still No. 1 on the movies chart as Rob Lowe's search for Gonker continues, and Ginny & Georgia remains in the top spot on the TV chart. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10, Ginny & Georgia actually occupies the top two spots, with the new season the most-watched season of the week and Season 1 in second place. If Season 2 doesn't hit a steep decline in the next two weeks, it could potentially knock 13 Reasons Why Season 2 out of the all-time Top 10. And that would be a win for everybody.
New to Netflix this Weekend (January 20-22)
We’re back again for this week’s version of ClutchPoints Entertainment’s New to Netflix this Weekend. For this weekend of January 20-22, let’s take a look at all of the new shows, series, seasons, and films that are new to Netflix this weekend. New to Netflix this...
TechRadar
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
bleedingcool.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun: Netflix Releases New Image, Brief Teaser Look
Idris Elba's John Luther returns on March 10 in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun, and now we have a new image and a brief look to pass along. Did you really think that Idris Elba's John Luther was going to let a little thing like "prison" keep him from delivering some righteous justice? The answer to that question will be hitting our screens on March 10th in the form of Luther: The Fallen Sun, with Elba & series creator Neil Cross' broken but noble hero back on the case- whether he's wanted or not. Co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley (returning as Martin Schenk), the streaming sequel to the hit BBC series finds a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. Though the tease we get in Netflix's 2023 trailer is brief, we also have a new official preview image and two screencaps to pass along:
China sets Marvel release dates following 3-year absence in test of market power: report
Marvel movies have faced seeming discrimination from Chinese regulators due to possible perceived political transgressions from creators or due to censorship offenses.
ComicBook
Australia Bans Another Controversial Anime
It seems like another anime has struck out with censors in Australia. After all, a new report has confirmed another anime has been banned in the country. It turns out How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega has been written off by executives. So if you wanted to buy or import the show there, well – think again.
ComicBook
Netflix Is Getting More Demon Slayer Very Soon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to come back with Season 3 of the anime later this year, and now fans will get another way to catch up with everything that has gone down thus far as Netflix is getting more of the series very soon! The anime adaptation taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is one of the biggest franchises running today as the first season broke all kinds of records towards the end of its run. This continued with the debut feature film taking over the box office around the world, and went to a whole new level with the second season of the series.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
wegotthiscovered.com
The most bone-chilling opener in television history successfully scorches the brains of horror diehards
From Game of Thrones to Breaking Bad, the television landscape is a hardy village of unforgettable series which provide an ever-lasting impression on telephiles as far as the eye can see. In that same vein, these successful shows all present an opening sequence that remains officially burned in the brains of the most devoted tube fanatics — especially when it comes to elements of horror. This is precisely the case for HBO’s fresh-faced drama series The Last of Us, which has successfully captured the attention of the masses.
Netflix Just Renewed ‘Cobra Kai’ for Season Six—But There’s Some Bad News for Fans
Netlfix announced the action series 'Cobra Kai' has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The streaming platform released an announcement video, where it highlights all the memorable moments throughout the show.
Albany Herald
Buy or Sell Netflix on Earnings? The Charts Provide a Major Clue.
Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report were trading up more than 6% at last check. The bulls let out a sigh of relief after the streaming giant reported better-than-expected earnings.
Hypebae
Netflix Announces 34 Korean Movies and TV Shows Releasing in 2023
Netflix is kicking off the new year with a slew of Korean movies and TV shows on the way. The streamer announced its lineup of new titles, which includes everything from romantic K-dramas to zombie-themed reality series. The list features returning favorites, such as The Glory, which will continue with...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
