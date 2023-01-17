Idris Elba's John Luther returns on March 10 in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun, and now we have a new image and a brief look to pass along. Did you really think that Idris Elba's John Luther was going to let a little thing like "prison" keep him from delivering some righteous justice? The answer to that question will be hitting our screens on March 10th in the form of Luther: The Fallen Sun, with Elba & series creator Neil Cross' broken but noble hero back on the case- whether he's wanted or not. Co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley (returning as Martin Schenk), the streaming sequel to the hit BBC series finds a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. Though the tease we get in Netflix's 2023 trailer is brief, we also have a new official preview image and two screencaps to pass along:

2 DAYS AGO